Find Out Which ‘Big Brother’ All-Stars Say That Was Their Last Season

The second all-stars season of Big Brother is in the books and something that fans may be wondering about is if any of their favorite houseguests would ever consider returning to the show? Well, there are five that are done, but the others say they’re open to returning again.

Here’s Who Is Retiring From the Franchise

In various post-show interviews and social media posts, several houseguests have said they’ve had enough of Big Brother. In an emotional Instagram post about meeting his girlfriend, Angela Rummans on Big Brother, Tyler Crispen wrote, “I wanted to take this time to say that @bigbrothercbs gave more to my life than I could have ever imagined or asked for, and for that I’m eternally grateful. Even tho #BB22 will 100 percent be my last season and I’ll never get that win I’ve always dreamed of, I really am a real winner.”

Daniele Donato Briones told US Weekly in an exit interview that she’s “never” playing again.

“I will never play Big Brother again. I’m going to get emotional. … I knew I would never play Big Brother again [when I was evicted] and the way I went out hurt so bad. I am so sad that I didn’t get to do a lap around the house and take it all in because I’ll never go back there. I’ll never be back there,” said Donato Briones.

She added that it was such a huge part of her life, including where she met her husband, Dominic Briones, so she wishes she could have “taken one last lap around the house and just soaked it all in” and she’s “so honored” to have been asked back, but she’s done.

Nicole Franzel, Nicole Anthony, and Ian Terry are also done.

“I’m done. I’m retired. My heart can’t take any more, so I’m out,” said Franzel.

“I don’t want to say never, but I’m pretty sure this is it for me. It’s just really, really stressful. I’ve already won once, so going on again seems a little bit much for me. So I think I’m done,” said Terry.

“I want to give the answer ‘oh, of course!’ but the present Nicole, the answer is no, for my own mental health, for the things I see myself struggling with,” said Anthony.

Here’s Who Is Open to Returning

Big Brother: Da’Vonne Rogers Reacts to Being FIRST Black 'America’s Favorite Houseguest' (Exclu…ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with Da’Vonne Rogers shortly after she was voted to become the first Black winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest on ‘Big Brother.’ Rogers opened up about feeling ‘grateful’ for the historic win during Wednesday night’s season finale, and for the important conversations she got to have on the show. After months of… 2020-10-30T14:30:02Z

A lot of all-stars have said they would either strongly consider it or they are for sure down to play again.

Da’Vonne Rogers, in her usual hilarious way, said, “You already know I will play this game every time they call me… until I win. Once I win, I’m done. But you know, over and over and over, I love this game. I watched this game growing up, this was me and my grandmother’s favorite show, so every time I’m in that house, I think about her … I can always feel her presence when I’m in there. So yeah, I’ll play this game over and over and over.”

Keesha Smith laughed and said she’d be like, “Put me back on, give me another chance! Let me show everyone who I still am!”

David Alexander says he would play again, but not all-stars, while Memphis Garrett said it’s too soon to say — “call me in 10 years,” he joked.

Kevin Campbell compared Big Brother to a lottery ticket with great odds, so he would be down to play, but he’d have to check with his husband.

All-Stars winner Cody Calafiore said there’s no way he could turn it down because he appreciates so much what the show has done for him, while his partner in crime, Enzo Palumbo, said he thinks he has another season left in him and that if he does come back, “it’s gonna be crazy.”

Christmas Abbott said that right now, having just played, she thinks she’s done, but just talking about it gave her a little flutter of excitement in her heart, so she’d “probably” say yes.

Bayleigh Dayton also said she’d be back if the show wanted her, but that was before she decided to retire from reality TV altogether.

Kaysar Ridha joked that he’d be down to come for another four weeks and then go home — he keeps getting evicted after four weeks in the house.

“That seems to be my track record. It’s really a 12-week commitment for everyone else, it’s a four-week commitment for me, so why not?” he joked.

And Janelle Pierzina said she thought she had already retired from Big Brother, but then she got a call about all-stars, and look what happened.

“You can say you’re done with something and then something presents itself and then it changes. Never say never, I guess. I’ll always take the phone call, I’ll always think about it,” promised Pierzina.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

