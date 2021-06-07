‘Big Brother’ Alum Tyler Crispen to Star in New Surfer Movie

Big Brother 20 alum Tyler Crispen has announced he’ll be transitioning from reality TV to scripted films. In an Instagram video posted from the beach, Crispen announced that he’ll be joining the cast of the upcoming film, “The Queen’s Jewels.”

“I will be playing Beau,” Crispen says in the video. “He is a small-town surfer on the Treasure Coast and this story actually revolves around real history of the Treasure Coast.”

Crispen said he knew right after reading the script that the role of Beau was perfect for him. “I knew this was my perfect transition for myself and my career,” the former “Big Brother” houseguest said.

“The Queen’s Jewels” is still in pre-production. The film currently has a Seed and Spark campaign to crowdfund money for production. 54% of the film’s $10,000 goal has been raised thus far. Producer Baylie Barnes and writer/director Joshua Friedman are both Florida natives hoping to bring more film production to the Sunshine state.

The film’s Seed and Spark page includes the following plot description:

“Beau discovers that his family’s tales about pirates that sailed into his town over three hundred years ago and the hunt for the Queen’s lost dowry still exists today. Against all odds, he finds himself lured into finding the dowry himself and searching for the answers he was left questioning years ago.”

Will Crispen Do His Own Surfing in the Film?

Although Crispen might look like a surfer, he isn’t one. When he was in the “Big Brother” house, some fans were surprised to find this out. One fan even tweeted, “Tyler’s never surfed?! Biggest blindside of the season.”

He is, however, drawn to the water. His Instagram features countless shots of him relaxing poolside or on the beach. His biography on the CBS website lists “beachin’ it” as one of his favorite activities.

Perhaps Crispen will learn a few surfing moves while shooting “The Queen’s Jewels”!

Crispen Is Engaged to a Fellow ‘Big Brother’ Alum

Crispen met Angela Rummans in the “Big Brother” house. The couple got engaged on the beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina in January 2021. Rummans shared a photo of the intimate engagement on Instagram, writing “thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives.”

Crispen and Rummans shared a YouTube video documenting the proposal. In the video, Crispen admits that he was initially “terrified” of Rummans in the “Big Brother” house because she was “perfect and beautiful.” Crispen also shared that since he met Rummans, he feels like he’s “lived four or five dream lives.”

The proposal itself was quite elaborate. Crispen orchestrated a fake water rescue on a beach where he and Rummans were being interviewed about their lives (the interview was also fake). In the middle of the interview, Crispen received a call about a water rescue and began running down the beach. Rummans followed, and found her family and Crispen standing with signs reading, “will you marry me?”

In the video, Crispen explains that he had a hard time getting ahold of Rumman’s dad to get him in on the proposal. It turns out, Rumman’s dad thought the numerous calls from Crispen were a telemarketer. Crispen joked that, “I told him ‘Hey Fred, listen. I might be part of the family now so you gotta save my number.”

