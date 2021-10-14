‘Big Brother’ Alum Victor Arroyo Injured After Car Crash

Victor Arroyo of “Big Brother 18″ was injured in a car crash on October 12 near his home in Michigan.

Although he reported that his injuries were minor (“minor ankle injury and a sore neck”), the new dad took to his Instagram story to warn his followers to “be careful out there.” Arroyo’s wife and fellow “Big Brother” alum Nicole Franzel explained what happened on her Instagram story. A deer came into the road while Arroyo was driving and he “tried to go around it and ended up in a ditch,” Franzel wrote in her story.

In his story, Arroyo added that the car went airborne during the incident. He referred to Franzel, who has a nursing degree, as his “nurse right at home” and assured his followers he’ll be fine. “Crutches for a week and I’ll be good,” he said.

Arroyo posted photos of his wrecked car on his Instagram story. “The car is totaled but we are just so glad he is okay,” Franzel wrote in her story. “Watch for deer (especially right now) and hug your loved ones tight. Life is unpredictable. Sometimes it takes something like this to remind ourselves just how fragile life is,” she added.

Arroyo is a State Police Officer

Arroyo is a Michigan State Trooper. According to WNEM, Arroyo graduated from the 136th Trooper Recruit School in December 2019. He gave a speech at his graduating ceremony.

In November 2019, he gave Franzel a shoutout on Instagram saying she had “been so amazing & supportive through this process” of his training.

In May 2021, Franzel shared on Instagram that Arroyo was also back in school on his days off from work.

Arroyo and Franzel Welcomed Their First Child This Summer

Arroyo and Franzel welcomed a son, Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV, on July 23, 2021. Arroyo shared the news on Franzel’s Instagram account.

“We are taking our skin to skin time super seriously and we haven’t put him down, we are fighting over him actually 😂,” Arroyo wrote in the caption.

In an Instagram post, Franzel revealed the inspiration for the nickname Arrow. “Thank you to the Coco Caliente Listener on our podcast facebook page who accidentally typed Arrow instead of Arroyo— you are the reason we found this name,” she wrote.

Franzel Went to the Emergency Room for Hemorraghing

Since Baby Arrow was breach, Franzel had a C-section. During an Instagram story Q&A, Franzel revealed the health scare she’d had following the operation.

“I ended up bleeding pretty heavily and thought I was hemorrhaging since I was going through pads so quickly and went to the ER a few days ago. It was so sudden and so much bleeding it scared the crap out of me. But every day I’m a little better,” she wrote in response to a fan asking about her recovery.

However, her overall message about her C-section was very positive. “It was SO FAST and so easy. I literally can’t believe it. For those of you with a planned cesarean DO NOT FRET!!,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

