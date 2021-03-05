A ‘Big Brother’ Finalist Just Got Engaged!

A Big Brother alumni recently got engaged and shared the photos to Instagram. Congratulations are in order for Big Brother 16 finalist Victoria Rafaeli and her fiance Amit Atash! Here’s what you need to know about their relationship and engagement.

Rafaeli Called It ‘The Most Magical Night Of [Her] Life’

In an Instagram post full of beautiful balloons, candles and rose petals, Rafaeli can be seen kissing her now-fiance in front of a mylar balloon “Will you marry me?” She wrote in the caption that it was the “most magical night of [her] life.”

“Last night was the most magical night of my life @atashy1k you’re everything I ever dreamt of and more! These past 24 hours have been surreal and still feel like a dream, so excited to share this new chapter with you guys! Will be sharing the full story of our love story and engagement in the coming days,” wrote Rafaeli.

Since her time on Big Brother, Rafaeli has been working as an influencer and blogger on her official site Victoria’s Vision, though the site hasn’t been updated in a while. But its purpose is to point fans toward her favorite fashion trends. She writes on the site:

I am known for my sense of fashion. My style alone caught the eye of CBS’ producer’s and that is what brought me to LA. Now that I am out of the house and back in my hometown Miami, I have decided to take my passion for fashion and share it with the world. I have owned my own private photography production since the age of 19 and have an eye for what looks good. I’m using that eye to share my vision with you. I am quite the socialite in Miami, you can catch me during the day anywhere from shopping on Lincoln Road to one of Miami’s hot pool parties. At night it’s no different, I am out and about all around the town and end up at one of the many chic lounges here. Wherever I go, my style still follows me, and that is what makes me who I am. Love yourself first and everything else will fall in line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world. Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world. Confidence is key, and when you look good, you feel good. So follow me on my journey of poise, fashion, and trend, and together we can make some necks bend.

Rafaeli’s fiance is Amit Atash, who is originally from Tel Aviv, Israel, according to his Facebook profile. He has a twin sister named Eden and is a doting uncle to his niece, Elana. He attended Broward College and currently works in sales at Christian Debt Counselors. The couple resides in Florida. Congratulations to them on their engagement.

The ‘Big Brother’ Brethren Was Quick to Offer Words of Congratulations

Rafaeli’s season 16 ally Derrick Levasseur was quick to jump in and write, “Congrats! So happy for you guys!”

Fellow alumni Nicole Franzel, Jessie Godderz, Judd Daugherty, Jocasta Odom, and Ashley Iocco were also in the comments offering up words of congrats and heart emojis.

Rafaeli finished in third place on Big Brother 16. She was aligned with Levasseur and managed to evade eviction despite being put on the block 10 times — a Big Brother record. Rather infamously, Cody Calafiore could have chosen to sit next to Rafaeli at the end and would have almost assuredly won the season, but he chose to take Levasseur to the final two and Levasseur beat him 7-2.

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3.

