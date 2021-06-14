‘Big Brother’ Fan-Fave Gets Married In NYC

Congratulations are in order for a fan-favorite “Big Brother” player — “Big Brother 8” alum Eric Stein has married his girlfriend of four years, Marissa Nardi. Read on for details about the wedding and which “Big Brother” houseguests were on hand to help celebrate the big day.

Stein Married Nardi In a Waterfront Wedding in New York City

According to US Weekly, Stein and Nardi tied the knot at City Vineyard in New York City. The outdoor wedding was on the water at Pier 25 at the Hudson River Park in Manhattan. The website for the venue says they offer “the romance and unique style of a rustic winery wedding with the ease of a full-service wedding venue.”

The couple, who met on Bumble in 2017, was originally supposed to get married in April 2020 but the pandemic forced them to postpone. However, Stein told US Weekly that it was worth the wait.

“We are beyond thrilled! This was the easiest and best decision that I’ve ever made. Marissa is living proof that good things come to those who wait,” said Stein.

Nardi is a graduate of Barnard College and Cornell Law School and now works as an attorney with Children’s Rights, an organization that “investigates, exposes and combats violations of the rights of children across the country … [using] every tool available under the law to hold governments accountable for keeping kids safe and healthy, according to its website. Stein is working on several unscripted television projects.

They are now headed to a romantic honeymoon in Bora Bora, which they said was their “first trip since before the pandemic, and [they] are so excited to simply relax!”

So Many ‘Big Brother’ Alums Were There to Celebrate

I did the best thing I've ever done yesterday! SO HAPPY! https://t.co/zmk2TvxSMN — Eric Stein (@EricSteinTweets) June 14, 2021

On hand to help the couple celebrate their big day were John McGuire of “Big Brother 17,” Adam Poch of “Big Brother 13,” and Mat Levy of “I Love New York.” Monica Bailey from “Big Brother 2,” Nick Starcevic from “Big Brother 8,” and Daniele Donato Briones and Dominic Briones, who met on “Big Brother 13” and are now married, were there via a virtual live stream of the nuptials.

On social media, Stein received well-wishes from “Big Brother Canada’s” Peter Brown plus dozens of fans.

Stein finished in fifth place on “Big Brother” season eight. He is best known for his showmance with Jessica Hughbanks and being the first-ever America’s Player. That season, as America’s Player, he was given a series of tasks to complete inside the house in order to win $10,000 for every five tasks completed. He ultimately completed 20 of the 28 given to him for a total of $40,000. As America’s Player, the viewing audience also controlled his votes, including his vote as a jury member. Stein voted with the majority and handed Dick Donato the win.

Stein is the latest in a string of “Big Brother” weddings or new babies. Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo recently wed and are expecting their first child this summer, Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea recently announced they are expecting baby No. 3, Nick Maccarone is expecting his first child, and Amanda Zuckerman recently welcomed her second child.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

