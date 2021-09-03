‘Big Brother 23’ Week 9 Nominations Prediction

In Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother,” Sarah Beth became the third member of the jury.

Following the episode, an endurance competition to determine the next Head of Household played out on the live feeds. Who won HOH? And who will that person target this week?

Read on for the HOH results and for our nominations predictions, but beware of spoilers.

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE WEEK 8 HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD COMPETITION RESULTS.

Tiffany Is the New Head of Household

Tiffany is the HOH for the second week in a row, thanks to the Coin of Destiny twist. In the second endurance HOH comp of the season, Tiffany managed to hang on longer than anyone else.

Kyland and Tiffany were the last two hanging on. Both Alyssa and Azah vomited as a result of spinning around during the competition.

Nomination Predictions

Since Tiffany isn’t going after The Cookout or her friend Claire, that leaves only one person for her to target this week: Alyssa. Keeping in accordance with The Cookout’s plan of putting duos on the block, Tiffany will almost certainly nominate Alyssa and Xavier.

After the HOH comp, Alyssa was emotional about being a Have Not again. On the live feeds, she cried to Xavier and told him that, at this point, she doesn’t even care about going up on the block. She said that this game has become nothing but being “stressed and bored and eating slop.”

Who Would Be the Potential Replacement Nominee?

If Alyssa manages to win the veto and take herself off the block, Tiffany will be in a very difficult situation. Claire would never expect Tiffany to nominate her, but in this scenario, Tiffany would have no choice.

If Tiffany nominates Alyssa and Xavier, she needs to make sure that everyone plays to win and keeps Alyssa on the block. If Xavier wins the veto and decides to take himself off the block, Tiffany might replace him with Azah or Big D.

Next Week Is a Double Eviction

At the end of Thursday’s episode, Julie Chen Moonves revealed that the next two evictions will be double evictions. That means that two people are going home this week. There had previously been speculation about there being a triple eviction, but that isn’t the case.

Even if the next two houseguests evicted are Alyssa and Claire, The Cookout will have to face another double eviction the following week. Tiffany and Kyland have already discussed getting rid of Big D and then possibly Xavier next.

Kyland Tipped Sarah Beth Off to The Cookout

In Thursday’s episode, Derek X. and Britini got closer to figuring out The Cookout in the jury house. Sarah Beth is now headed to jury with some sense of the secret alliance as well.

In his goodbye message, Kyland told Sarah Beth that his secret alliance wouldn’t allow him to take her any further in the game. It will be interesting to see how much else the jury will be able to piece together.

