CBS Drops ‘Big Brother 24’ Cast Reveal Date

“Big Brother” is known for being unpredictable. After all, the show’s signature catchphrase is “expect the unexpected.” However, in the past, fans could count on the cast reveal to be relatively consistent.

Typically, CBS announced the cast one week prior to the premiere, but this year, the network chose to delay the reveal.

Fans expressed their confusion and disappointment on Twitter, urging CBS to address the missing list.

On June 30, the official “Big Brother” Twitter account finally gave fans some information.

“Hey #BigBrother fans, enjoy your long weekend. We’ll be announcing the #BB24 cast TUESDAY. See you then,” they wrote in a tweet.

Fans React to Cast Reveal Date

Some fans weren’t too happy when they learned the list would be released just one day before the premiere. They replied to the tweet using past “Big Brother” clips to show their disappointment.

One fan replied to the tweet with a video of season 6 runner-up Ivette Corredero’s brutal goodbye message to Rachel Plecner.

“Your behavior in this house is out of control,” Corredero says in the clip. “You have left me speechless with my mouth dropped. I’ve never seen such bad sportsmanship.”

Another fan used a clip of season 11 houseguest, Chima Simone, saying, “Looks like me and the producers need to have a little bit of a talk.”

A third user replied to the tweet with a video of “Big Brother” alum Janelle Pierzina saying, “quit being a b****.”

Why Is the Cast List Delayed?

CBS has not revealed the reason for the delayed cast list. A Twitter user named Spoilergirl1 posted a possible explanation for the delay in a July 1 tweet.

The Twitter user posted a photo of a message from an unknown source who explained that the delay was due to the cast’s “branding packages” not being finished.

CBS has neither confirmed nor denied Spoilergirl1’s theory.

Jordan Lloyd on Life After ‘Big Brother 11’

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Big Brother 11” winner Jordan Lloyd spoke candidly about adjusting to life outside the house.

The North Carolina native told the outlet she dealt with paranoia after the show ended.

“I remember one time my mom and my brother were talking, and in my head I was like, ‘Are they talking about me? What are they talking about?’ And then I’m like, ‘That’s my family! What am I doing?'” she said in June 2022.

“I did that for probably two weeks because you’re so used to thinking people are talking about you,” she continued.

Lloyd also spoke about dealing with hateful comments on social media. The 35-year-old quickly became a fan favorite on season 11, but that didn’t stop her from receiving some not-so-nice messages from fans.

Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly that she received “vicious” messages making fun of her voice and appearance.

She told that outlet that she knows how to handle those messages better now because she’s “used to it.”

