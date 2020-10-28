Who Deserves to Win ‘Big Brother 22’? A Fan-Fave Player Weighs In

One of the best Big Brother contestants to ever play the game is weighing in on who he thinks deserves to win the first all-stars season since 2006. Find out who Dr. Will Kirby thinks should win the game and other thoughts going into the finale.

Dr. Will Thinks Either Nicole or Cody Need to Make Big Move to Cement Their Win

Big Brother – Finale (Preview)Who will will Big Brother All-Stars, find out Wednesday at 9/8c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: http://bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1L2knpX Follow "Big Brother" on Google+… 2020-10-27T14:30:01Z

It’s no secret that Nicole and Cody have a final two deal. But Dr. Will told US Weekly they absolutely have to cut the other one in order to really have a win locked up.

“There is still the opportunity for one person to make a big move on finale night! If Nicole cuts Cody, then I think she has a strong argument to be the winner. The same rule applies to Cody if he cuts Nicole,” said Kirby. “But will one of them win part three of the final HOH, ruthlessly evict the other and rise to reality greatness? Or will they keep each other, evict Enzo, and leave their respective fates in the hands of the jury? We’ll find out on finale night!”

He also said that if Nicole manages to pull out a win, making her the only two-time winner, that “definitely puts her in the upper echelon of Big Brother champions.”

But he also said if she wins, there are still some questions: “Would winning this season legitimize her previous win since that one was so close? Did she actually play against all-star caliber houseguests this season? If you lose on your first try but come back on a subsequent season and win, does that victory have an asterisk? I’ll leave it to the fans to debate and decide!”

He Also Said Enzo Could Sneak In There Because the Jury Has All the Power

Big Brother 22 – Pre-Jury Houseguests Discuss The Final 3Big Brother 22's early evictees-Keesha Smith, Nicole Anthony, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, and Bayleigh Dayton-return to break down the Final 3. Don't miss the two-hour season finale on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: http://bit.ly/1IzC38F… 2020-10-27T04:00:01Z

Citing some of the biggest mis-votes in Big Brother history, Kirby said that Enzo might have more jury votes than people think he does.

“Let me politely remind you that many former Big Brother winners limped into finale night and shocked us! Was Lisa [Donahue] a better overall player than Danielle [Reyes]? Was Ian [Terry] a better overall player than Dan [Gheesling]? Was Kaycee [Clark] a better overall player than Tyler [Crispen]? Both Nicole and Cody might be shocked to find out that Enzo has more jury votes than they realize! You do not have to be the overall best player to get the majority of votes on finale night!” he said.

He also said that every jury “has an element of bitterness … you would be bitter too if you just lost half a million dollars.” But the “right person always wins” because “he or she did whatever it took to have the most keys come out of the box on finale night!”

Hmmm. That might be debatable. But either way, it’ll be interesting to see if either Nicole or Cody has the guts to cut the other one and most likely ensure their victory.

The final Big Brother 22 episode of the season airs Wednesday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT when the show will crown a winner between finalists Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Who Have Died