Insider Says ‘Big Brother 23’ Will Be ‘A Great Season’

season. He gave us some great teases, including that he thinks season 23 is going to be so good. Here’s what he had to say.

Kirby Is Still a ‘Big Brother’ Superfan and Thinks Season 23 Will Be Great

Despite being a licensed dermatologist, the Chief Medical Officer for LaserAway, a beauty reporter for Life & Style, a dermatology columnist for Aesthetic Authority, and a married father of two, Kirby still finds time to keep up with all things “Big Brother.”

“While I am busy, I’m also a ‘Big Brother’ superfan! I absolutely keep up with every single aspect of the show and am really optimistic that this will be a great season. I can’t explain why, but I have reasons to believe that this will possibly be one of the best seasons that we have seen in years!”

It sounds like Kirby definitely knows more about the season than the average superfan. He did previously tell us that he keeps in close contact with the producers and loves to offer up ideas for the show, so it is not surprising that he has the inside scoop.

“I’m in close contact with the show producers, Rich Meehan, Allison Grodner, and Chris Roach. They have an unimaginably difficult job each summer and I love to ping them with ideas,” Kirby told us.

He Is Excited About No Returning Players

We had to ask if Kirby thinks “Big Brother” needs a reboot or a facelift and he said no — but he is definitely ready for a season of all new players.

“The fundamentals are in place and any discussion of a reboot at this juncture is entirely premature. That said, I’m personally not a fan of bringing back previous houseguests,” said Kirby. “Sure there is an argument that peppering in previous players might be warranted on occasion, but I’d like to see the trend of bringing back former houseguests end. Bottom line: Let’s quickly quash any talk of a reboot and instead enjoy the show and the new houseguests who are about to play this glorious game!”

We also had to ask him about the “Big Brother” fandom and in typical Kirby fashion, he gave a very cheeky answer.

“In my personal experience, ‘Big Brother’ fans have always been gems. In fact, some might even be considered angels,” said Kirby.

With his tongue firmly planted in his cheek, he continued, “One might think the ‘Big Brother’ fans would troll houseguests, pester them, and hypocritically critique their appearances, their voices, and even their eating habits but nope! The fans are always positive and never judgmental! Please let the record clearly show that I, Dr. Will, love the ‘Big Brother’ community and want nothing but the best from and for the brilliant and enchanting fans of this beloved show!”

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. We have good reason to believe that Kirby is returning as the “Big Brother” neighbor in season 23, so be on the lookout for one of the most popular houseguests to ever play the game. He definitely has us excited for the upcoming new season.

