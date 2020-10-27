Does No ‘Survivor’ Mean a ‘Big Brother’ Winter Season?

TV production has gotten a little tricky since the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting down sets. Many shows have found ways to reopen with new safety guidelines in place, like how Big Brother was able to quarantine its contestants this summer and launch season 22 in August.

But a CBS stalwart is not airing this fall or next spring — Survivor hasn’t yet found a way to begin filming due to travel restrictions in foreign countries and the producers don’t seem open to finding a way to film a season domestically.

For Big Brother fans, that might turn out to be a good thing, though, because according to one Big Brother spoiler account, CBS is considering a winter edition of the show since they won’t have Survivor on the schedule. Here’s what we know.

What If It Was a Season Made Up Of Survivor Players?

According to Spoiler Girl’s Twitter account, “With no Survivor, CBS is considering a winter season or BBCeleb.”

One fan replied that a “short newbie season would actually be pretty interesting,” which — we don’t know why it would have to be a shortened season, but either way, we liked a response to that tweet that suggested, “They should do Big Brother with Survivor players!”

Now that is one of the most interesting suggestions we’ve seen in a long time. It’s a way to bring back fan-favorite players from a popular show but still have the element of all newbies because none of them would have played Big Brother before (presumably).

Many contestants from both Big Brother and Survivor have crossed over to compete on The Amazing Race and Hayden Moss became the first Big Brother contestant to cross over to Survivor when he competed on “Blood vs Water” in 2013. He was followed by Caleb Reynolds, a Big Brother contestant who competed on Survivor: Kaoh Rong in 2016.

But no Survivor contestants have ever gone the other way and competed on Big Brother after their time on Survivor. We have no idea if this is anything CBS is talking about. It is merely a suggestion a fan made on Twitter that we happen to like a lot.

It Could Also Be Celebrity Big Brother

CBS is also interested in doing a third season of Celebrity Big Brother, according to Spoiler Girl and maybe that would be even easier during the quarantine than a regular season. Perhaps they could get some pretty high profile celebrities who are bored sitting at home in quarantine and would jump at the chance to play Big Brother.

The one thing Spoiler Girl says for sure is that it won’t be a second season of Big Brother: Over the Top, which makes sense — CBS needs to fill holes on its broadcast TV schedule, not produce things solely for CBS All Access.

But fans aren’t sure they want another Celebrity Big Brother. One fan says they’d prefer a “Legends” season of Big Brother with actual legends rather than another celebrity season.

Either way, we suspect Big Brother fans would be excited for whatever CBS manages to get on the air because the all-stars season has been kind of a letdown.

The final two Big Brother 22 episodes of the season air Monday, October 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

