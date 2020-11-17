Big Sky’s Filming Location: Where Was the TV Show Shot?

David E. Kelly, the creative mind behind Big Little Lies, is back with his next thriller– a series called Big Sky that is about the search for two sisters who go missing on a remote Montana highway.

While the show is set in Montana, it was filmed in Canada.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was originally slated to shoot in New Mexico and Nevada but moved to Vancouver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Sky is based on the 2013 novel The Highway by C.J. Box and will premiere on November 17, 2020, on ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reviews So Far

Reviews for the series have been mixed, leaning on the more negative side, with Variety writing that the show “indulges trope after trope.”

It writes, “Big Sky works hard to convince its audience that it’s not like anything else on broadcast network television, or at the very least, not like anything that über-showrunner David E. Kelley has ever done before… Despite its very best efforts to distinguish itself, though, Big Sky ends up feeling like less of a twist on a TV mystery than an overwrought indulgence of the genre’s most basic instincts.”

Variety echoes those sentiments, writing that while the stakes are high, the characters “rarely feel as human as they need to in order for them to land.”

Cast

The show’s cast is led by Kylie Bunbury, who plays private detective Cassie Dewell. News of her casting was announced by Deadline in March. At the time, rumors that Katheryn Winnick and Ryan Phillippe would play leads opposite Bunbury also surfaced.

The article wrote, “In addition to co-leads Winnick and Phillippe, Bunbury joins previously cast series regulars Brian Geraghty, John Carroll Lynch and Dedee Pfeiffer. The series is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross and Paul McGuigan, who also directs.”

Most recently, Bunbury played the role of Frannie in the TV series Brave New World. She also played Angie Richardson in the acclaimed show When They See Us, and Ginny Baker in Pitch.

On November 17, the series’ stars spoke to Good Morning America, and Bunbury revealed a large spoiler, saying, “I was shocked as well and really excited that ABC was taking a chance like this to kill off a star like Ryan. And I also had some deep thoughts about what his fans are going to think about it.”

A number of fans were frustrated that the actress leaked the ending of the premiere episode. One Twitter user wrote, “Did that bimbo from cast of Big Sky on GMA just spoil the entire plot of “Big Sky?” She apparently is an actress on the show, and blurted out the cliffhanger. Fire that idiot. But, that’s what I get for watching GMA.”

Did that bimbo from cast of Big Sky on GMA just spoil the entire plot of "Big Sky?" She apparently is an actress on the show, and blurted out the cliffhanger. Fire that idiot.

But, that's what I get for watching GMA. — Tuckerwoman (@Tuckerwoman2) November 17, 2020

Another added, “So one of the starts of ABC’s new drama “Big Sky” just spoiled that they kill off Ryan Phillippe. Live. On GMA. Ryan looks PISSED.”

The premiere of Big Sky will air on ABC at 10 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Famous Late Night Talk Show Is Ending