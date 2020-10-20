Bill Cosby’s Grinning Mugshot Has Gone Viral

Billy Cosby’s latest mugshot is going viral.

The photo, which was taken to track the disgraced entertainer’s appearance change, shows Cosby grinning as he looks away from the camera. A white face mask can be seen hanging around his neck.

The 83-year-old is currently incarcerated at the SCI Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania.

In September 2018, Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years prior, according to CNN. The former actor was also ordered to pay a fine of $25,000 plus the costs of prosecution.

Cosby, who is best known for playing the title role in The Cosby Show, has been at the center of a number of accusations of rape, sexual assault, abuse, and sexual misconduct over the past six years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andrea Constand’s Accusations

Andrea Constand first came forward with accusations against Cosby in January 2005. According to Vulture, Constand, who was the director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team at the time, reported Cosby’s actions to Canadian authorities. She accused the actor of “inappropriate touching.”

Roughly one year later, in February 2005, Tamara Green alleged that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in the 1970s. Speaking on The Today Show, Green stated that Cosby drove her to her apartment and started “… groping me and kissing me and touching me and handling me and … taking off my clothes.”

In response, Cosby’s lawyers issued a statement, according to Vulture, that read, “Miss Green’s allegations are absolutely false. Mr. Cosby does not know the name Tamara Green or Tamara Lucier [her maiden name], and the incident she describes did not happen. The fact that she may have repeated this story to others is not corroboration.”

Constand filed a civil complaint against Cosby in March 2005– the move, along with Green’s statements, prompted other women to come forward.

Other Women Come Forward

In June 2005, a woman by the name of Beth Ferrier told The Philadelphia Daily News that she and Cosby were in a consensual relationship in the 1980s, but in one instance after the relationship was over, Cosby drugged and assaulted her.

Then, Joan Tarshis came forward and stated that Cosby raped her in 1969, according to Business Insider. She was reportedly incited to reveal her story after so many other victims had shared their own accounts.

Other accusers include Janice Dickinson, Therese Serignese, Angela Leslie, Carla Ferrigno, and Kristina Ruehli.

Cosby has maintained his innocence and is in the process of appealing his conviction. He is up for parole next year.

Last November, Cosby spoke to National Newspaper Publishers Association’s BlackPressUSA.com, and said, “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

He added that none of his trials or the claims were valid.

“It’s all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters,” Cosby said.

