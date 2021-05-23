Billboard Music Awards 2021 Time and Channel

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards airs tonight and it honors the top artists, songs, and albums from this past year, in the music industry. There are some major debuts happening on the stage tonight, big celebrity presenters, A-list performers, and surprises lined up for the event. Get to know more about tonight’s show, what time it airs, the red carpet schedule, what channels to watch and more below.
BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2021 TIME & DATE: The BBMAs this year are held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, 2021. As for when the show will air, it is set to start at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, and 5 p.m. PT. When it comes to what time the show ends, it is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. CT, but there’s always a chance it could run over in time.
BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2021 CHANNEL: The BBMAs are airing on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider for the exact channel number.
BBMAs 2021 RED CARPET: There are multiple live streams airing for the red carpet tonight, which begin at 6 p.m. ET. If you are watching the E! Red Carpet coverage, it airs from 6:30 – 8 p.m. ET on the E! channel. E!’s second screen Live from E! Stream digital show launches on Twitter starting at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. The BBMAs will also host a red carpet arrivals pre-show on Twitter.
HOW TO WATCH THE BBMAs ONLINE: If you would like to watch the awards show online, there are several options for whether you do or do not have cable. You can also live stream the BBMAs on the NBC app or other online streaming services.
BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2021 HOST: Nick Jonas will host the 2021 show. He will also close the show performing with the Jonas Brothers. The trio will be performing a medley that will include their latest single, “Leave Before You Love Me,” featuring Marshmello.
BBMAs 2021 PERFORMERS: The music artists scheduled to perform include AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled feat. H.E.R. and Migos, Doja Cat & SZA, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jonas Brothers with Marshmello, Karol G, P!nk, Sounds of Blackness feat. Ann Nesby, The Weeknd, and Twenty One Pilots.
BBMAs 2021 PRESENTERS: This year’s presenters include but are not limited to Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz, and Tina Knowles-Lawson.
BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2021 NOMINEES: The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 nominations at this year’s awards. Here is a rundown of the nominees and potential winners.
Top Artist:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist:
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist:
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist:
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist:
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist:
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist:
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist:
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist:
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist:
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist:
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top R&B Album:
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album:
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album:
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album:
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album:
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Christian Album:
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album:
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar:
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song:
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song:
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song:
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Top R&B Song:
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Rap Song:
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”
Top Country Song:
Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Song:
AJR, “Bang!”
All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”
Top Latin Song:
Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”
Top Christian Song:
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
Top Gospel Song:
Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”
