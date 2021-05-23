Billboard Music Awards 2021 Time and Channel

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards airs tonight and it honors the top artists, songs, and albums from this past year, in the music industry. There are some major debuts happening on the stage tonight, big celebrity presenters, A-list performers, and surprises lined up for the event. Get to know more about tonight’s show, what time it airs, the red carpet schedule, what channels to watch and more below.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2021 TIME & DATE: The BBMAs this year are held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, 2021. As for when the show will air, it is set to start at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, and 5 p.m. PT. When it comes to what time the show ends, it is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. CT, but there’s always a chance it could run over in time.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2021 CHANNEL: The BBMAs are airing on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider for the exact channel number.

BBMAs 2021 RED CARPET: There are multiple live streams airing for the red carpet tonight, which begin at 6 p.m. ET. If you are watching the E! Red Carpet coverage, it airs from 6:30 – 8 p.m. ET on the E! channel. E!’s second screen Live from E! Stream digital show launches on Twitter starting at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. The BBMAs will also host a red carpet arrivals pre-show on Twitter.

HOW TO WATCH THE BBMAs ONLINE: If you would like to watch the awards show online, there are several options for whether you do or do not have cable. You can also live stream the BBMAs on the NBC app or other online streaming services.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2021 HOST: Nick Jonas will host the 2021 show. He will also close the show performing with the Jonas Brothers. The trio will be performing a medley that will include their latest single, “Leave Before You Love Me,” featuring Marshmello.

BBMAs 2021 PERFORMERS: The music artists scheduled to perform include AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled feat. H.E.R. and Migos, Doja Cat & SZA, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jonas Brothers with Marshmello, Karol G, P!nk, Sounds of Blackness feat. Ann Nesby, The Weeknd, and Twenty One Pilots.

BBMAs 2021 PRESENTERS: This year’s presenters include but are not limited to Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz, and Tina Knowles-Lawson.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2021 NOMINEES: The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 nominations at this year’s awards. Here is a rundown of the nominees and potential winners.

Top Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist:

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist:

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist:

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist:

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist:

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist:

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist:

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist:

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album:

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album:

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album:

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album:

AC/DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album:

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album:

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song:

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song:

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song:

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

Top Country Song:

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song:

AJR, “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song:

Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song:

Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”

