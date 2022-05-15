Billboard Music Awards 2022 Performers & Presenters

The Billboard Music Awards are celebrating the biggest stars in music when it airs live on NBC this Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 5 p.m. Pacific time.

“For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music’s greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today,” according to NBC and MRC. The press release revealed that finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts between April 10, 2021 and March 26, 2022.

The star-studded ceremony will feature 16 performers, 13 presenters and one superstar host. Here is what you need to know:

2022 BBMAs Presenters

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters.

According to Billboard.com, they include “Anthony Anderson, Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Michael Bublé, Dove Cameron, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Giveon, Tiffany Haddish, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor.”

2022 BBMAs Performers & Performances

The Billboard Music Awards announced on May 9, 2022 that “Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King & Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott” round out the star-studded lineup of performers. They join the previously announced performers, “Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Silk Sonic.”

Sheeran will deliver his performance from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The show will also feature a performance from the “Icon Award” recipient, Mary J. Blige. “My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” Blige said in a press release. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Mari Copeny is also being honored with the “Billboard Music Award Changemaker.”

According to Billboard.com, the full lineup of performances is:

Raux Alejandro – “Cúrame” / “MUSEO”/ “Todo De Ti”

Mary J. Blige

Becky G – “Baile Con Mi Ex” & “MAMIII”

Burna Boy – “Last Last” & “Kilometre”

Dan + Shay – “You”

Florence + the Machine – “My Love”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Machine Gun Kelly – “twin flame”

Maxwell – “The Lady in My Life”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Plan B” & “Sweetest Pie”

Travis Scott – “Mafia”

Ed Sheeran – “2step”

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

2022 BBMAs Host

Sean “Diddy” Combs will serve as host and executive producer at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, NBC and MRC announced in April 2022.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” Combs said in a press release. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

Combs is a two-time BBMA winner, winning “Top Rap Song” and “Top Rap Artist” in 1997. He last appeared on the award show stage in 2017, paying tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been his 45th birthday.

