Billie Eilish Reveals Secret Tattoo in Vogue Photoshoot

“Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish showed off her once unseen tattoo on May 2 during a photoshoot with British Vogue magazine. The Grammy winner previously said fans would probably never see the ink, so she shocked her millions of followers when she posed for the magazine in a “classic, old-timey pin-up” look, a drastic departure from her signature baggy clothes and iconic lime green and black wig.

Eilish had green roots from July of 2019 to mid March of 2021 when she went blonde. The lighter locks sparked something within Eilish, making her “feel more like a woman, somehow,” she told the publication.

British Vogue confirmed the idea for the shoot was “entirely” Eilish’s idea. “I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all,” she told the magazine. “Y’know, besides when I’m alone and shit.”

Moments after sharing pictures from the shoot to her Instagram account — which boasts more than 82.7 million followers — the photos started to go viral, picking up millions of likes. Out of the four images she shared, the one where her tattoo peaks through garnered the most attention with nearly 60,000 comments 30 minutes after it was uploaded.

“IS THAT HER TATTOO?!?!?!?!?! 🎉” one of the top comments read. “Nobody going to talk about how her tattoo looks like hair? What is it?” another asked.

What Kind of Tattoo Does Eilish Have?

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of tattoo Eilish had gotten, but she previously said people will probably never see it.

During a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, she was asked: “What will you embark on for the first time?”

“A tattoo maybe. No face tattoos. The only tattoos I want to get are the ones that barely anyone can see,” the star responded.

A year later she confirmed she had received the tattoo. “I did get a tattoo… but you won’t ever see it,” she said, per Insider.

Eilish Promotes Body Positivity

Eilish, who has seven Grammys under her belt, helped inspired a body positivity movement last year when she shared a short film, titled “Not My Responsibility,” on May 27, 2020.

Some lyrics from the poem read:

You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear. Some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others. Some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always, and nothing I do goes unseen.

Eilish predicted some people might be critical of her choice to pose in a corset. “My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” she told British Vogue.

“Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me,” she continued. “Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

The singer said people should do whatever makes them feel the most with their bodies. “It’s all about what makes you feel good,” Eilish told the magazine. “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f*** it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

