Billie Eilish Posts Video Showing Her ‘Dramatic’ Nosedive at Concert

Singer Billie Eilish shared a video to her Instagram story that shows her falling at a concert, and she followed it up with a photo showing a large bruise on her leg.

The Instagram story was still visible on the evening of October 22. The video was captioned, “Billie falling down the stairs at msg.” Eilish was in New York on three show dates from October 16-18.

The video posted to her story shows Eilish taking a hard tumble. “But literally,” she wrote with the photo showing the massive bruise on her leg.

TMZ described what happened as a “dramatic stage tumble on camera.”

A Fan Took the Video at Madison Square Garden, Reports Say

According to TMZ, a fan took the video at a stop on Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. TMZ reported that Eilish was waving to the crowd before “losing her footing and taking a spectacular nosedive down the stairs.” TMZ reported that Eilish “bounced back like a pro” after the fall.

“Our girl needs a break,” wrote a TikTok user who shared the video.

Eilish posted about her new album, her third, on her Instagram page in April in a pinned post.

“‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH🥹🥹🥹 so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd 🫣 not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you. 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃” she wrote with that post.

Fans Were Worried About Billie Eilish, But She Appears to Be Fine

Fans were impressed that Eilish soldiered on. “Poor Billie! 😱 can’t even imagine how much that must’ve hurt. but she’s such a trooper for continuing the show!” wrote one person on X.

“Hope Billie is okay! Falls can be rough,” another person wrote on X.

“That has to hurt,” a TikTok user wrote on the comment thread of the fan post.

Eilish has an extremely busy tour schedule, according to a post on her Instagram page.

That tour schedule shows that Eilish had three New York shows from October 16 to October 18, but she now has a break in her touring schedule until November 2, when the tour moves on to Atlanta, Georgia. She then performs in Tennessee, Minnesota, and Ohio, according to the tour schedule.

The United States leg of Eilish’s tour concludes in Los Angeles, California, on December 17, and then moves on to Australia, the schedule shows. Eilish then has a lengthy tour schedule that features shows throughout Europe, including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Paris. The tour concludes in Dublin, Ireland, in July, according to the schedule.

Eilish also posted several pictures to her Instagram page that showed her at the New York shows, in addition to the video that showed her falling.