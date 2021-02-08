How Many Kids Do Billy & Ami Brown from Alaskan Bush People Have?

As news spread of Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown’s sudden passing at the age of 68, fans of the show thought of Brown’s wife Ami and their kids.

Billy and Ami Brown had 7 children together: Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird, and Rain.

Brown’s Kids Took to Instagram to Mourn Their Father’s Passing

Brown’s son Bear confirmed the news of his passing on Instagram, writing, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure.” In the post, he reflected on the loss his whole family would feel in the wake of his father’s death: “He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!!!”

Like her brother, Brown’s daughter Rain also took to social media to pay tribute to her late father. In a post, she wrote, “I lost a true friend. Not forever, but only in this world. Please hold my family in your thoughts and prayers, especially my mother. Please hold your family tight for me. Words cannot express how wonderful he was and is. But I will say, the closest thing to an angel I’ve ever known. God bless you da I love and miss you dearly. You will always be my hero. God bless everyone.”

Brown Also Had an Estranged Daughter Named Twila

In addition to his 7 children with his wife Ami, Brown also had an estranged daughter, Twila, from his first marriage to his ex Brenda Brown. Twila was introduced on Alaskan Bush People as Brown’s secret child, but otherwise appeared to keep her life separate from her half siblings and her late father, who was absent for much of her life.

READ NEXT: A-List Legend Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease