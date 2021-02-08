Billy Brown Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Die?

Alaskan Bush People’s Billy Brown has died suddenly at age 68.

According to The Sun, the Brown family patriarch suffered from a seizure on Sunday night.

News of his death was announced by Brown’s son, Bear, who wrote on Instagram, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure.”

He continued, “He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!!!”

In an official statement, Alaskan Bush People wrote, “We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the Discovery family for years – a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

A number of fans and friends have offered their condolences.

Brown is survived by his wife, Ami, and their seven children, all of whom appeared on the Discovery Channel series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Billy Brown Was Struggling With Breathing Issues

Billy had been hospitalized in the past for respiratory issues.

Last month, Pop Culture reported that the family patriarch was in “declining health” after “defying doctors’ orders.”

As the outlet noted, Brown had been in and out of the hospital with breathing troubles. He was reportedly told by doctors that the high altitude wasn’t good for his health.

When he returned home from one doctors’ visit, he told his family he was having heart problems.

In the words of The Sun, “Billy decided he’d rather die on his Alaskan Bush People mountain rather than anywhere else.”

In an effort to dampen the stress on his heart, the Brown children decided to move Billy and Ami’s trailer further down the mountain.

In an episode of the show, Rain shared of the family’s home, “[My parents] are holding up — air quality is a big factor for my dad. I feel like they’re always the anchors. They’re always assuring us that things are going to be OK, even when we want to assure them things are OK.”

Ami Brown’s Health Update

As fans of the show know, Billy Brown’s wife, Ami, was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer in 2017. She was given a survival rate as low as 3%, according to Distractify.

As Survivor Net noted, she underwent four months of chemotherapy and radiation for treatment. In 2018, doctors announced Ami was “cancer free.”

In October 2020, Distractify reported that “by all indications, Ami is still in remission.”

When Billy Brown spoke to People about his wife’s recovery, he shared, “The doctors were as shocked as we were.”

Ami has yet to comment on her husband’s sudden passing.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

