Billy Zane Photos as Marlon Brando Shock Fans: ‘Astonishing’

Fans are raving about new photos showing actor Billy Zane as Marlon Brando for a movie, expressing shock over the “incredible” resemblance.

“Amazing. Absolutely stunning. Oscar win?” a man wrote on X on a post sharing a photos showing Zane as Brando’s “Godfather” character. “Astonishing,” wrote another fan.

People Magazine called Zane the “spitting image” of Brando.

“I see an Oscar from afar,” wrote one person on X. “I would have believed you if you had just said this was Marlon Brando,” a person wrote on X on a post of a photo of Zane as Brando.

According to TODAY, which shared some of the photos, Zane is playing Brando in an “upcoming biopic” called “Waltzing with Brando,” which “explores the period of time when he prepared for some of his most iconic roles.”

“Incredible how similar,” another fan wrote. “My goodness. Reincarnation. Brando is smiling from the heavens,” wrote another.

“He looks amazing but I have yet to hear him speak. Brando has been parodied so much over the years. I hope he can pull it off,” another person wrote on X.

Zane wrote on Instagram in November 2024, “So grateful for the kind invitation to close the @torinofilmfestival Nov. 30th celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of #marlonBrando with our film #waltzingwithbrando which honors the man’s passion for #civilrights #indigenous rights and his little known commitment to the #environment and #sustainable #design and #architecture.”

He added, “This dramatic comedy is not your average bio pic, as it focuses on a prolific 5 year period in Brando’s life through the eyes of the young architect brilliantly played by @hederjon, he hired to realize his dream of building a #zerocarbon sanctuary on his privately owned #tahitian Island back in 1970!…And the epic films Marlon at times even reluctantly made to pay for it all. ;)”

Billy Zane Shared Photos From the Set to His Instagram Page

In May, Zane shared a series of photos from the set on his Instagram page, writing, “The production team were so on point.”

According to People, the movie will follow Brando’s life “during the 1970s, offering glimpses of the Oscar-winning legend in Last Tango in Paris and The Godfather.”

The movie will premiere at the Torino Film Festival in November, People reported.

Fans Argued That Billy Zane Is Underrated as an Actor

On social media, many fans argue that Zane has never gotten his due as an actor.

“This is a pic of billy zane playing marlon brando in a new biopic and he looks exactly like brando while still looking exactly like billy zane and it’s making my head hurt,” another person wrote, sharing a photo of Zane on a beach.

“He is a really good actor,” another person wrote. “The Titanic movie probably hurt him because he was TOO GOOD as a villain, and a lot of people still hate him because they think he’s that character.”

“This is almost scary,” wrote another person, sharing a photo of Zane as Brando.