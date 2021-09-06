Is BJ’s Wholesale Open or Closed on Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day falls on the first Monday of every September, offering the opportunity to celebrate the American labor force. It also marks the unofficial end to summer, serving as the last day before a new school year starts for many students across the country.

Americans looking for a good sale or needing a last-minute item for their cookout may turn to BJ’s Wholesale Club on the holiday, but is it even open? According to its website, “locations will be open regular hours on Monday, September 6.”

The operating hours for most locations are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m., though first responders and members over 60 years old can shop an hour earlier, per the store’s website.

However, not all of BJ’s Wholesale Club’s services will be available. Its site notes “BJ’s Optical Center hours on Labor Day will vary by location and members can call their local club for more information.”

The site provides no indication tire services, running 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., or gas, running 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., will be affected by the holiday.

Shoppers can get more details on their local BJ’s Wholesale Club here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Offers Labor Day Deals

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating Labor Day with special deals, writing on its website, “Get big savings on everything you need to send off summer.”

Among its sales, the wholesale store is promoting “free delivery, haul away and installation” for Whirlpool appliances, including a 1.7 Cu. Ft. Microwave Hood Combination with Electronic Touch Controls – Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel with a $145 discount and a 24” Undercounter Wine Center with Custom Temperature Control with a $125 discount.

Other deals include up to $550 off a mattress, $30 off a Suncast Resin 124-Gal. Deck Box- Java, $75 off a Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill and $70 off a Frigidaire Top-Load Stainless Steel Water Cooler.

Some items carry members-only pricing, such as a Ninja 5.5-Qt Air Fryer XL, Apple Airpods Pro with Wireless Charging Case and Shark Rotator Pet Plus Upright Vacuum. Interested customers can find more information on memberships here.

Shoppers can look through the Labor Day sale here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Is Open Most Holidays

While Sam’s Club has truncated hours and Costco is closed for Labor Day, BJ’s Wholesale Club is operating as usual. In fact, it is open for most holidays according to MyBJsWholesale.

The website, which calls itself the “unofficial guide to savings,” reports BJ’s Wholesale Club is open for its typical hours on the following holidays:

Valentine’s Day

President’s Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Independence Day

The site did note the following holidays are likely to have modified hours:

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Easter: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Day After Christmas, December 26: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is closed for Thanksgiving, with Christmas hours not currently listed on its website. Shoppers can look here for the most up-to-date information on BJ’s Wholesale Club’s holiday hours.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for Charity