All the Rumors About Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Getting Married

Rumors have been swirling for years that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were secretly engaged, or even already married. But Stefani has said she’s not ready to tie the knot quite yet.

Shelton and Stefani first met when she joined The Voice as a coach in 2015. But at the time, they were both going through divorces. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert. By November, their friendship blossomed into a romance, and they became very public about their relationship in 2016, according to Good Housekeeping.

Both Shelton and Stefani will be coaches on Season 19 of The Voice. The season premieres on NBC Monday, October 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shelton Has Said He ‘Loves’ the Rumors That He & Stefani Are Already Married

When ET asked Shelton about the rumors that he and Stefani were already married or engaged, he said he “loves” the rumors.

“Those rumors are great,” he said in the December 2019 interview. “Anybody that thinks that I’m married to Gwen already, I love it. My God. Who wouldn’t want to be married to Gwen Stefani?”

He added their relationship “gets stronger every day.”

“Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” he said.

Their relationship started when they were both going through divorces, forming a bond that started as a close friendship, Shelton told Billboard in 2016. After Stefani learned about his divorce, she asked if they could talk alone and revealed she was going through similar circumstances.

“That’s kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day. It went from that to checking in on each other once a week through email — ‘This s*** happened to me, what happened to you?’ — to maybe three times a week, then every day to, ‘Hey, here’s my phone number if you ever want to text,'” Shelton said. “Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m ­wondering if she feels the same about me.”

Stefani Said She Wants to Get Married After the Pandemic & Have Family & Friends Present

Stefani and Shelton are ready for wedding bells as soon as the coronavirus pandemic ends, a source told Us Weekly in June, 2020.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” a source said. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”

She wants to have her family and friends with her on her wedding day, the source told the publication. She had been waiting for a formal annulment of her marriage with Rossdale from the Catholic Church, saying religion was important to her. But the pandemic changed her opinions, and she decided she was ready to move ahead with Shelton, the source said.

“Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom,” the source said. “It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”