Bob Evans’ Christmas 2020 Hours & Menu Near Me: Is It Open?

It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy some homestyle cooking, and Bob Evans is ready to serve you. All Bob Evans locations are open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. They are also offering special deals to make holiday meal prep easier in 2020.

Bob Evans is offering a Farmhouse Feast, which can be picked up in advance of the holidays and served right at home.

“Sharing a meal with loved ones is a cherished moment, and this holiday season, Bob Evans is providing a way for you to still be there for your loved ones when you can’t be there in person, with a holiday Homestyle Hug,” a statement from Bob Evans said. “Straight from our kitchens to their doorstep, you can send a warm, comforting meal, like slow-roasted turkey and dressing or fork-tender pot roast complete with Bob Evans’ signature sides.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bob Evans Locations Are Open on Christmas Eve & Closed Christmas Day

Sometimes last minute gifts pay off @TheChoirLoft. Get a $10 bonus gift card when you buy $50 in Bob Evans gift cards. Delivered instantly to your inbox! pic.twitter.com/31CXrem1TU — Bob Evans Restaurants 🍳 (@BobEvansFarms) December 23, 2020

Bob Evans restaurants will be open across the country on Christmas Eve, but they will be closed on Christmas Day, according to FSR Magazine. On Christmas Eve, Bob Evans will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will be operating under their normal hours of operation on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

“This year, all locations will be open December 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. serving our full dine-in menu, where dining rooms are open,” FSR Magazine reported. “Guests can also place orders for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. All restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day.”

They are also offering a special deal to make gift buying easier this year. They are offering a free $10 bonus gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

“Sometimes last minute gifts pay off @TheChoirLoft,” Bob Evans wrote on Twitter. “Get a $10 bonus gift card when you buy $50 in Bob Evans gift cards. Delivered instantly to your inbox!”

Bob Evans Is Selling a Farmhouse Feast Which Can Serve 8 to 10 Guests in Your Own Home

Bob Evans Restaurants Offering Variety of Farm Fresh Meals to Suit Your 2020 Holiday Needs | https://t.co/VbskXoD786 https://t.co/TRmebUWC96 via @RestaurantNews1 — Bob Evans Restaurants 🍳 (@BobEvansFarms) December 18, 2020

The Bob Evans Farmhouse Feast can be picked up in advance of the holidays and prepared to serve right at home. It serves 8 to 10 guests and is packed cold so you can heat and serve later. The Premium Farmhouse Feast includes turkey, ham, sides and dessert. The spread even includes pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie, a Bob Evans statement said.

The statement says:

Bob Evans’ beloved Farmhouse Feast is an entire holiday meal-to-go that is fully-cooked, packed cold and ready to heat and serve with minimal preparation time. The Premium Farmhouse Feast serves 8-10 people and includes slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, as well as classic sides made with the same farm fresh ingredients Bob Evans serves every day, like bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, fresh-baked rolls, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie for $124.99. Farmhouse Feasts are available for smaller groups of four and eight starting at $54.99. Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast by calling, ordering online or visiting any Bob Evans location. Guests should place their order for Christmas by Tuesday, December 22 for pickup by Thursday, December 24. However, Farmhouse Feasts will be available to guests through January 4. This year, guests have the option to get their Farmhouse Feasts via curbside pickup, carryout or delivery.

Bob Evans is also selling family-sized sides and desserts for those who want to cook the main course.

