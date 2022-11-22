Bob Evans & Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving Day Hours & Specials 2022

Thanksgiving 2022 is just around the corner. If cooking is not in your plans, there are other options for feeding your family on Thursday. Bob Evans and Cracker Barrel are both open on Thanksgiving Day. Customers have the option of visiting restaurants in-person or ordering a pre-cooked meal ahead of time.

Bob Evans Is Open on Thanksgiving But Closing Earlier Than Normal

Bob Evans is traditionally always open on Thanksgiving Day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner but usually operates on reduced hours. This year, the restaurant chain’s official Thanksgiving hours are from 8am to 7pm.

Bob Evans does recommend checking your local restaurant’s specific hours and availability with their online location tool here.

Customers who choose to visit a Bob Evans in-person can order from a special holiday menu. Per the company website, Bob Evans offers customers a “special breakfast menu” on Thanksgiving Day as well as regular breakfast favorites. For those in the mood for traditional Thanksgiving fare, the restaurant also offers a “special homestyle Thanksgiving holiday meal.”

Bob Evans’ Thanksgiving Family-Sized Meals

Bob Evans’ “Farmhouse Feast” meal options are packed cold. You’ll need at least 2.5 hours to heat the various dishes before serving the meal. Bob Evans details in this blog post which items should be heated in the oven, in saucepans, or in the microwave.

Bob Evans shared on Instagram that Tuesday, November 22 is the last day to preorder one of the feasts listed below.

The Farmhouse Feast meals feed 8-10 people with prices starting at $12.49 per person. The options include:

Premium Farmhouse Feat — Feeds 10 people, includes a slow-roasted turkey AND a hickory-smoked ham, along with sides and two pies for dessert

Turkey Farmhouse Feast — Feeds 8 people, includes a slow-roasted turkey, sides and one pie for dessert

Ham Farmhouse Feast — Feeds 8 people, includes a hickory-smoked ham, sides and one pie for dessert

Pot Roast Farmhouse Feast — Feeds 10 people, includes a fork-tender pot roast, sides and two pies for dessert

Some locations may also offer a smaller meal option that does not require you to heat it at home:

Holiday Hot Family Meal to Go — Feeds 6 people, ncludes a slow-roasted turkey AND a hickory-smoked ham, along with sides and one pie for dessert

Bob Evans says its Thanksgiving Platter and Thanksgiving Family Meal To Go are both available to order online on Thanksgiving Day.

To ensure availability at specific locations, it is advisable to place orders ahead of time. Bob Evans notes on its website that the meals are sold only while supplies last.

Cracker Barrel Will Begin Serving Thanksgiving Meals at 11am on Thursday

Cracker Barrel has customarily kept its doors open on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant chain traditionally operates on its regular schedule for the holiday.

Cracker Barrel will begin serving its Thanksgiving meal options beginning at 11am on Thursday.

If you plan to eat at the restaurant or wish to take it to-go, Cracker Barrel is offering a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal. It includes a roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, cranberry relish, rolls and pumpkin pie.

The company does not take reservations but customers can join an online waitlist here. You can also doublecheck exact hours of your local Cracker Barrel restaurant with their online locator tool here.

Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving Family-Sized Options

For those who wish to serve Thanksgiving dinner from the comfort of their own homes, Cracker Barrel has two prepped family meal options. Customers will need about two hours to heat the food at home before serving. The meals begin at $14.99 per person.

Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast — Feeds 8-10 people, includes two turkey breasts, sides and two pies for dessert

Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner — Feeds 4-6 people, includes one turkey breast, sides and rolls

Cracker Barrel notes that item availability may vary by location while supplies last.