Bob Evans’ Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Happy Thanksgiving 2021! Bob Evans is one of the restaurants staying open for the holiday and offering traditional Thanksgiving meals that are large enough to serve everyone in your family.

Bob Evans Is Open From 8am-7pm on Thanksgiving Day

Bob Evans is operating on a slightly different schedule than normal on Thanksgiving. Restaurant locations are open today from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to Bob Evans’ website.

You can find a location near you by clicking here.

The Thanksgiving meals get all the attention today but Bob Evans is still serving its regular breakfast menu as well. The chain noted on its website, “Every Thanksgiving, our restaurants serve a special breakfast menu for those looking for a pre-holiday feast meal or just want to come in for their breakfast favorites.”

Bob Evans’ Hot Thanksgiving Meals Can Be Ordered Hours Ahead of Time But the Farmhouse Feasts Had to be Pre-Ordered

Bob Evans says on its website that its hot holiday meals are available to order online today: “Hot Thanksgiving meals, including our Thanksgiving Platter and Thanksgiving Family Meal To Go, will be available to order online Thanksgiving Day.”

Note that all prices and availability may vary from what is listed below based on location.

Holiday Hot Family Meal (feeds up to 6)

“The Holiday Hot Family Meal comes with slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & ham, buttered corn, 12 freshly baked dinner rolls, and a whole pumpkin pie.”

Holiday Celebration Platter

“Slow-roasted turkey, house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & ham, buttered corn, freshly baked dinner rolls and slice of pumpkin pie.”

However, Bob Evans’ annual Farmhouse Feast options had to have been ordered by November 23, as the company noted on Instagram. If you ordered one, keep in mind that they are packaged cold. You’ll want to set aside a few hours today to allow the meals to heat up in the oven.

Premium Farmhouse Feast with Turkey & Ham (feeds up to 10)

“Packed cold. Just heat, serve and enjoy at home. Serves up to 10. Slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, bread and celery dressing, corn, our famous mashed potatoes with gravy, freshly baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, double-crust apple pie.”

Farmhouse Feast with Turkey or Ham (feeds up to 8)

“Packed cold. Just heat, serve and enjoy at home. Serves 8. Slow-roasted turkey or Hickory-smoked ham, bread and celery dressing, corn, our famous mashed potatoes with gravy, freshly baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie.”

There is also a smaller option that feeds up to 4 people.

