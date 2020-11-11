Bob Evans Features Free Menu Items on Veterans Day 2020

Many restaurants are honoring the military and veterans on Veterans Day 2020 through special promotions and free food giveaways. Bob Evans has posted the following statement on its website about its Veterans Day freebies, “We’re offering a special menu on Veterans’ Day to honor to military veterans past and present.”

Read on for the details on the special Bob Evans Veterans Day menu, along with new menu items.

New Items Are Featured on the Bob Evans Veterans Day Menu

The free meals featured for Veterans Day aren’t the same as last year or the year before last. In fact, the special menu is featuring some new items like the Hand-Breaded Crispy Fried Chicken, which is served with mashed potatoes, corn and gravy.

Another meal item on the select menu is the Country Biscuit Breakfast, which includes a buttermilk biscuit with one egg of your choice, crumbled Bob Evans sausage, gravy and cheddar cheese. The dish is served with your choice of hash browns, home fries or grits.

The Mini Sampler for breakfast is another special freebie option. It includes one egg (any style), with hash browns, home fries or grits. In addition, it comes with two sausage links or bacon strips and a biscuit.

Country Fried Steak is an option for vets and military diners. It comes with gravy, two sides that you can pick and dinner rolls.

Brioche French Toast or a stack of pancakes are also possibilities.

There is also a soup and salad option for Veterans Day. This comes with a Farmhouse Garden Side Salad and a soup of your choice. Soup options may include Chicken-N-Noodles, Hearty Beef Vegetable or Cheddar Baked Potato.

Beverages and tip for servers are not included in the deal.

In order to participate in the free Veterans Day meal promotion, one must show proof of service. The Bob Evans website lists the acceptable proof options as, “US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.”

Bob Evans Himself Was a Military Man

According to the Bob Evans website, Bob Evans himself was a veteran.

Evans started out in the restaurant business by making sausage on his Ohio farm and serving it at a small diner, according to his company bio. Bob Evans said, “There were so many people coming to the farm that we finally built a little restaurant, called The Sausage Shop, in 1962 just to take care of them. It started out with only a dozen stools — just a convenience place.” Evans’ restaurants grew and started to take on their creator’s name.

Bob Evans Has Several New Menu Items

For those dining at Bob Evans who are not participating in the freebies for Veterans Day, there are some new menu items. One new item is the Honey Butter Chicken and Biscuit, which comes with “two hand-breaded fried chicken breasts with real clover honey, butter, one split biscuit, and your choice of two sides.”

Other new dishes include the Farmhouse Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Sandwich, All American BLT, Farmhouse Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Blueberry Crepes, and Wildfire Bacon Trio.

