Bob Evans Features Free Menu Items on Veterans Day 2021

Happy Veterans Day! Bob Evans is serving free meals to veterans and active duty military members today as a thank you for their service.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many restaurants are stepping up by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military, and Bob Evans is among them, according to the company website.

Veterans and active duty service members are invited to pick a free meal from a special Bob Evans menu, and are asked to present proof of military service.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bob Evans Is Offering a Special Menu for Veterans to Choose Their Free Meal on Veterans Day 2021

Bob Evans is providing a special menu for veterans and active duty military members to choose their free meal on Veterans Day 2021, according to the company website. It includes seven of its most popular breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

The items from which veterans can choose are the country biscuit breakfast, brioche French toast, the mini sampler, buttermilk hot cakes, soup and salad combo, country-fried steak dinner bell plate and the mushroom and onion chopped steak dinner bell plate.

“On Veterans’ Day, we’re honored to provide a comforting meal to veterans and active-duty military. On November 11, 2021 we’ll be offering a special menu of seven homestyle favorites available to veterans and active duty military FREE* at their local Bob Evans Restaurant,” the website says.

The website says that proof of military service must be presented, which includes “US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.”

Bob Evans Himself Was a Military Veteran Who Got His Start Making Sausage on an Ohio Farm

Bob Evans’ founder was a military veteran himself, the company website says, sharing a black and white photo of Evans in uniform. Evans died in 2007 at age 89.

“Bob Evans himself was a military veteran and we’re proud to honor his legacy on Veterans’ Day and throughout the year,” the website says.

Bob Evans was a farmer who opened a 12-stool diner in southeastern Ohio in 1948, according to the Bob Evans website. The business got its launch when Evans started making his own sausage, the website says.

“We served a lot of breakfasts, but we couldn’t get any decent sausage,” he said, according to the website. “So I decided to start making my own from hogs raised right on our farm, using all the best parts of the hog, including the hams and tenderloins.”

Many of his guests were truck drivers traveling through the region, who enjoyed his sausage so much they began buying it in bulk, the website says.

“You might say the truck drivers did my research for me,” Evans said, according to the website. “They would tell me that this was the best sausage they ever had, and then buy 10-pound tubs to take home.”

