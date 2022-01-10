Bob Saget’s Kids & Family

Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” died on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was 65 years old.

TMZ broke the news, reporting he passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida where he was on tour. The outlet reported he was pronounced dead on the scene, though no cause of death is currently known.

The former “America’s Funniest Home Video” host was a father, husband, son and brother. Here is what you need to know about his family.

1. Sherri Kramer Was Bob Saget’s First Wife

According to IMDb, Bob Saget was married to his first wife, Sherri Kramer, from May 16, 1982 – November 10, 1997.

Together, they had 3 daughters – twin girls Aubrey Saget and Lara Melanie Saget, who were born on October 16, 1989, and Jennifer Belle Saget, who was born on November 18, 1992.

2. Saget Married Kelly Rizzo in 2018

3. Saget Was Father to Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget

4. Saget Had 2 Siblings

5. His Parents Rosalyn Saget & Benjamin Saget Welcomed the Comedian in 1956.

READ NEXT: Chip & Joanna Gaines Share ‘Never-Before-Seen’ Casting Tape From 2012