Bob Saget Memes & Videos: ‘Full House’ Star Mourned in Tributes

Fans mourned “Full House” dad Bob Saget by posting memes, videos, and GIFs on social media. You can see some of the best throughout this article.

Saget died at age 65 on January 9, 2022, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget,” the department wrote on Twitter.

In honor of Bob Saget, “there’s a car in the kitchen.” 🥺 #FullHouse pic.twitter.com/UdGBeCLWmK — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 10, 2022

In addition to his role on “Full House,” Saget was probably best known for its Netflix sequel, “Fuller House,” and for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” a spot he held from 1989 to 1997.

An old meme to celebrate the life of Bob Saget, who has passed away at 65 years old. RIP. pic.twitter.com/b5xOQPONUN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 10, 2022

Benjamin Allbright, a reporter for Broncos Insider, tweeted, “Bob Saget was America’s Dad.”

Bob Saget was America's Dad. pic.twitter.com/EnfL601UQV — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 10, 2022

Here are some of the fan memes and GIFS and other tributes to Saget.

Fans Were Heartbroken by Saget’s Death

I think we all grew up on Full House. Rest In Peace to the legendary Bob Saget 🕊 pic.twitter.com/QYHfVkqiCB — ً (@TYRISPRINT) January 10, 2022

“I think we all grew up on Full House. Rest In Peace to the legendary Bob Saget,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

This meme is how I found out Bob Saget died. And now it's how you're finding out too. pic.twitter.com/KwwiOhEbjD — One Flew West (@OneFlewWestBand) January 10, 2022

Forever referring to Bob Saget as Bob Spaget bc of this stupid meme pic.twitter.com/cChMgpzzHj — Awkward Cat Boy (Vacuum) (@jakegreyxx) January 10, 2022

Another shared a TikTok video of Saget with John Stamos. For his part, Stamos tweeted, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

When Bob Saget and John Stamos made a tiktok pic.twitter.com/wrQMy8u7hb — J (@_monalisavito) January 10, 2022

“Niners gotta win for Bob Saget,” wrote another.

Niners gotta win for Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/gfzXZra6Bp — Ant ☃️ (@JustAntBaby) January 10, 2022

Some people expressed anger at Saget’s death. Courtney Theriault tweeted, “Hey 2022, here’s my thoughts on you taking Bob Saget.”

Hey 2022, here's my thoughts on you taking Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/fwSEu5me1E — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) January 10, 2022

“rip bob saget, man was funny af,” wrote another, sharing a Saget tweet:

rip bob saget, man was funny af pic.twitter.com/iA0SKz4ePk — lil heartbreak (@OmeoMusic) January 10, 2022

Video Clips of Saget Were Shared on Twitter

Remembering Bob Saget 💔 The actor and comedian dead at 65: https://t.co/izj8zqm2ha pic.twitter.com/hoJaY7klOR — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 10, 2022

Many fans and media outlets shared videos of Saget on Twitter. Here are some of them:

bob saget smoking a cigar and singing lizzo pic.twitter.com/AUVwtaHGL0 — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget, was involved in the scene that gave us one of the greatest gifs of all time. pic.twitter.com/Rix16OceOK — Doesnt Matter (@RhymeswithSam) January 10, 2022

“Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls,” George Takei wrote.

RIP Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/DW6gfZmXHO — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 10, 2022

Cory Dinkel, a producer with WRAL-TV, tweeted, “Man, Bob Saget. I constantly come back to this clip from HIMYM. A poignant monologue purely through voice-over and this scene wouldn’t have worked if he didn’t nail that emotion. Everytime I hear him say “You know what I’d do first” it gets me. Now even more so. #RIP.”

Man, Bob Saget. I constantly come back to this clip from HIMYM. A poignant monologue purely through voice-over and this scene wouldn’t have worked if he didn’t nail that emotion. Everytime I hear him say “You know what I’d do first” it gets me. Now even more so. #RIP pic.twitter.com/XschpJCxla — Cory Dinkel (@Cory_Dinkel) January 10, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s eldest daughter on “Full House,” wrote on Twitter: “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Easily my all-time favorite Bob Saget moment (look closely and the first season DVD set of “Full House” is with the gift basket). RIP #BOBSAGET pic.twitter.com/AKm6WQkY5q — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) January 10, 2022

One fan lamented, “I hate that I found out about Bob Saget’s death through a Facebook meme smh.”

I hate that I found out about Bob Saget's death through a Facebook meme smh pic.twitter.com/hiDucgBqOF — DarthVaderSith3 (@PatMatt96) January 10, 2022

Another fan wrote, “WTF Bob Saget is dead? I thought it was a meme. 2022 sucks. R.I.P. Bob Saget. Best tv dad ever ….will never forget growing up watching Danny Tanner.”

WTF Bob Saget is dead? I thought it was a meme. 2022 sucks. R.I.P. Bob Saget Best tv dad ever ….will never forget growing up watching Danny Tanner pic.twitter.com/QMYjQIlRD3 — Komie (@tennisfanatic19) January 10, 2022

“Bob was an amazing comedian and a really warm and generous man,” wrote comedian Margaret Cho. “He was the best.”

This meme was posted in 2016:

Nathan: y do u have so many Bob Saget memes for AP exam week Me: bc unlike my chances of graduating college early pic.twitter.com/RZO1lzyC7V — Ashley Meadows (@AveryAshleyJ) February 21, 2016

This one was posted in 2018.

Unimpressed bob saget needs to become a meme. pic.twitter.com/oxmgMCwaam — Alternate Unwind (@InternetUnwind2) March 19, 2018

