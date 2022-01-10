Bob Saget Memes & Videos: ‘Full House’ Star Mourned in Tributes

Fans mourned “Full House” dad Bob Saget by posting memes, videos, and GIFs on social media. You can see some of the best throughout this article.
Saget died at age 65 on January 9, 2022, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget,” the department wrote on Twitter.
In addition to his role on “Full House,” Saget was probably best known for its Netflix sequel, “Fuller House,” and for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” a spot he held from 1989 to 1997.
Benjamin Allbright, a reporter for Broncos Insider, tweeted, “Bob Saget was America’s Dad.”
Here are some of the fan memes and GIFS and other tributes to Saget.
Fans Were Heartbroken by Saget’s Death
“I think we all grew up on Full House. Rest In Peace to the legendary Bob Saget,” wrote one fan on Twitter.
Another shared a TikTok video of Saget with John Stamos. For his part, Stamos tweeted, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”
“Niners gotta win for Bob Saget,” wrote another.
Some people expressed anger at Saget’s death. Courtney Theriault tweeted, “Hey 2022, here’s my thoughts on you taking Bob Saget.”
“rip bob saget, man was funny af,” wrote another, sharing a Saget tweet:
Video Clips of Saget Were Shared on Twitter
Many fans and media outlets shared videos of Saget on Twitter. Here are some of them:
“Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls,” George Takei wrote.
Cory Dinkel, a producer with WRAL-TV, tweeted, “Man, Bob Saget. I constantly come back to this clip from HIMYM. A poignant monologue purely through voice-over and this scene wouldn’t have worked if he didn’t nail that emotion. Everytime I hear him say “You know what I’d do first” it gets me. Now even more so. #RIP.”
Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s eldest daughter on “Full House,” wrote on Twitter: “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”
One fan lamented, “I hate that I found out about Bob Saget’s death through a Facebook meme smh.”
Another fan wrote, “WTF Bob Saget is dead? I thought it was a meme. 2022 sucks. R.I.P. Bob Saget. Best tv dad ever ….will never forget growing up watching Danny Tanner.”
“Bob was an amazing comedian and a really warm and generous man,” wrote comedian Margaret Cho. “He was the best.”
This meme was posted in 2016:
This one was posted in 2018.
READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend