Bobby Brown Jr. Cause of Death: Family Says He Experienced Flu-Like Symptoms

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 18, according to TMZ. He was 28.

On November 19, TMZ reported Brown Jr.’s family as saying that he was not feeling well in the days preceding his death and that he was experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” A source connected to the Brown family said that Brown Jr. did not have COVID.

Law enforcement officials tell TMZ that no drugs or signs of foul play were found at the scene and that a toxicology test is forthcoming.

An official cause of death is not known at this time.

Bobby Brown Sr. Lost His Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, in 2015

The Brown family has faced a number of tragedies in recent years. In 2015, Brown Sr. lost his daughter and Brown Jr.’s half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at age 22. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home on January 31, 2015, and died months later.

Bobbi Kristina was the only child of Whitney Houston and Brown Sr. Her official cause of death is cited as lobar pneumonia, according to an autopsy report obtained by ABC News.

The article wrote, “The report, released on what would have been Brown’s 23rd birthday, said that the lobar pneumonia was due to her face being immersed ‘in water complicating mixed drug intoxication,’ along with ‘Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy,’ which is brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen.”

Bobbi Kristina passed approximately three years after her mother, the late Whitney Houston, died in what toxicology reports ruled as “drowning and effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use,” according to the Washington Post.

Brown Sr. was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007. He has seven children.

Bobby Brown Jr. Recently Released the Song ‘Say Something’

According to a previous Heavy post, Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward. The couple reportedly split two months into Ward’s pregnancy with Brown Jr., according to E! News. According to The Sun, Brown Sr. dated Ward on-and-off for eleven years before marrying Houston.

News of the aspiring musician’s death was confirmed by Landon Brown, who is the eldest son of Bobby Sr.

In an Instagram post, Landon Brown wrote, “I love you forever king.” Landon appeared to be following in the steps of his father and was pursuing a career as an R&B singer.

Brown Jr. posted a number of videos and photos to Instagram showcasing his musical aspirations. On September 23, he shared a new song titled, “Say Something.”

The song accrued over 39,500 views as of November 19.

Brown Jr. posted his last Instagram on October 10. The photo was captioned, “Vibe starter. TALK.”

The musician was active on Twitter in the hours leading up to his death. On November 18, he posted the tweet, “If me and my girl can’t hit, I’m not hitting .”

If me and my girl can’t hit , I’m not hitting . 😋 — Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 18, 2020

At the time of his death, Brown Jr. was dating a woman named Anna Reed.

The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate🥺 — babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 19, 2020

On November 19, Reed posted on Twitter, “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate.”

Just days before his death, on November 15, Brown Jr. posted a photo with Reed, captioning it, “Wifey alert.” The tweet was pinned.

Brown Jr. was involved in the Brown family’s reality show, Being Bobby Brown.

E! Online reported that he is survived by his sister La’Princia, and his half-siblings, Landon, Cassius, Hendrix, and Bodhi Brown.

In a statement, Brown Sr. said, “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

