Bobby Brown Jr. Dead: Singer Bobby Brown’s Son Dies at Age 28

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, has been found dead at the age of 28, according to TMZ. It is the latest tragedy for Bobby, who lost another child, his daughter with songstress Whitney Houston, tragically.

The entertainment website quoted a “source close to the family” as confirming that Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead on November 18 at his home near Los Angeles. Police don’t believe the death was related to foul play, according to TMZ. The cause of death is not clear.

It’s the latest death of a child to affect Bobby Brown, who lost his daughter Bobbi Kristina at age 22. She was his daughter with singer Whitney Houston; Bobby Brown Jr. was the product of Bobby’s off-and-on relationship with Kim Ward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown Jr. Said His Sister’s Death Was ‘Real Life for Me…Not a…Trending Topic’

In 2015, Bobby Brown Jr. criticized the attention surrounding Bobbi Kristina’s death.

“People really dont give a f— about you unless your relevant , and they don’t love you till your famous or gone. I don’t want these follows,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f—ing trending topic.”

According to Billboard, Bobbi Kristina spent five months in a coma before dying. He was her older brother.

He also chastised people who followed him on Twitter only after his sister died, writing, “Your follows ain’t gonna fill the hole in my heart , and yall gon unfollow me once you stop caring.”

He added, “People wanna be able to say they feel my pain. But nah. You f*cking don’t, you have no idea. You haven’t been thru half of it.”

Brown Jr., a Singer, Was Posting on Social Media in the Hours Before His Death

Brown Jr. had active accounts on Instagram and Twitter. He posted on Twitter in the hours before his death.

“Wifey alert,” read a post on November 15.

On November 18 at 1:20 a.m., he wrote, “If me and my girl can’t hit, I’m not hitting.” He shared this link in his Twitter profile to his music.

If me and my girl can’t hit , I’m not hitting . 😋 — Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 18, 2020

On November 17, he wrote, “Okay so Instagram has forced me to not post stories. I honestly do not understand the update . If you can’t help me then SMD . But if you can hit me.” He wrote in another recent tweet, “Honestly hate liars, just keep it solid with me the whole way. That sh*t go a LONG way.”

In September, he wrote, “Say Something” dropping soon! For now enjoy this teaser. Love y’all 🪐🦇🖤”

Ward, Brown Jr.’s mother, is the mother of his two children. Brown was once arrested at his daughter’s cheerleading competition for allegedly not showing up at a child support hearing.

Bobby Brown is known for his hit album, “Don’t Be Cruel.” In a miniseries about his life on BET, it was revealed that Bobby impregnated Whitney Houston and Ward at the same time during the filming of The Bodyguard, but Houston lost her child.

He proposed to Whitney the day after he impregnated Ward, who later gave birth to Bobby Jr.’s sister, LaPrincia Brown,the miniseries revealed.

