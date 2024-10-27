Leaked Photo Shows Bobby Hill All Grown Up in ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot

A first photo has leaked on social media that appears to show a grown-up Bobby Hill from the “King of the Hill” reboot.

The X page Out of Context 24th Century Fox shared the photo and wrote, “Here’s the first look of Adult Bobby for the upcoming Hulu revival of King of the Hill. Posted by Grey Delisle.” The October 25 post has more than 700,000 views. The photo shows Bobby Hill wearing a chef’s outfit.

Although posts on X and Instagram attributed the photo to the Instagram page of voice actress Delisle, it no longer appears on her page. IGN reported that DeLisle “was seemingly in attendance at a King of the Hill event but didn’t offer additional context.”

According to IGN, “Dedicated King of the Hill fans will recall that the final episode shows Bobby discovering a talent for distinguishing the quality of beef cuts, which allows him to finally bond with Hank.” Screen Rant previously reported that the “King of the Hill” revival will show Bobby at age 21, after leaving off when he was 12.

ComicBook.com reported that the revival will air on Hulu. According to ComicBook.com, “the first look at the now adult Bobby has been revealed on social media by actress Grey DeLisle, who could be playing a role in the new series.” The latter is not confirmed, however.

People quickly weighed in with their hopes for Bobby in the comment thread. “I hope he’s either together with Connie or completely moved on. The anticipation for that emotional rollercoaster is making me mad,” wrote one X user.

Fans Wrote That They Are Excited to Watch an Adult Bobby Hill & the ‘King of the Hill’

Fans responded positively to the photo.

“Aw. He became a chef. Good for him,” wrote another fan. “Okay you know what I was extremely skeptical on this reboot but that design has got so much love into it. I’m excited,” wrote another fan.

However, some people were critics. “What a waste of time and effort. Why is he still fat and his face odd still the same? Be creative. Send him through puberty,” wrote one person on X.

“Bobby just stuck some fake whiskers on he’s like 12,” another person wrote.

A Bio With the Photos Claims That the Adult Bobby Hill Will Be a ‘Robata Chef’

According to Screen Rant, “King of the Hill,” which first aired in 1997, was created by “Beavis & Butthead’s Mike Judge and future Office and Parks and Recreation co-developer Greg Daniels.” Bobby was a child living with his parents in the original.

The photo shared on X contains a biography that reads “about the chef.” It reads:

Chef Bobby Hill has loved food his whole life. From weeknights around the dinner table eating his mom’s “Spa-Peggy and Meatballs,” to overindulging in lutefisk at church potlucks, to celebrations with family and friends at Luly’s Cafeteria, food and the people it’s enjoyed with are the foundation for his best memories. In fact, his career as a robata chef was inspired by his most cherished memory of all—weekends spent grilling with his dad. A self-taught chef and one of the youngest contestants on King of the Grill, Chef Hill believes “good food can solve any problem.” He draws on the influences of his childhood by combining classic Texas dishes with flavors from around the world. With Robata Chane, Chef Hill hopes to honor the art of Japanese robata and the German heritage of the Texas Hill Country while pushing culinary boundaries through his innovative fusion dishes.

According to Roka Akor, “Japanese robata is a shortened form of the term ‘robatayaki.’ This directly translates to ‘fireside cooking’ – and the technique is usually simply referred to as ‘robata.’ This type of cooking is a long-lasting Japanese tradition, which can be compared to a traditional Western-style barbecue.”