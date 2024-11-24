Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Drops 60 Pounds

Bonnie Chapman has lost 60 pounds after struggling with her weight for years. The daughter of Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, and his late wife, Beth Chapman, recently opened up about her weight loss journey.

“I’ve been trying to lose weight since I was probably 18 years old,” Bonnie Chapman told E! News. “And it was just very frustrating to constantly be trying, constantly be putting in the work. I’ve been on a Mediterranean diet, I’ve been on a Paleo diet. I’ve been on diets all my life, and I needed something that would show me results,” she added.

She went on to share that she decided to give Ozempic a try, but it didn’t work for her. The weight loss drug made her extremely ill and wasn’t a good fit. She talked with her doctor and decided to switch to Tirezepatide, another injectable weight loss drug. Within two weeks, she had lost 10 pounds, and her weight kept dropping from there.

Bonnie Chapman has reached her goal weight of 130 pounds — a 60-pound loss in less than 12 months.

Fans Have Been Supporting Bonnie Chapman on Social Media

Over the past few months, Bonnie Chapman has been more active on Instagram. She’s been uploading pictures of herself, showing off her slimmed down figure — and fans have been very supportive.

On November 21, she shared a selfie with the caption, “I’m back baby.” A few people took to the comments section to react to the snap.

“And looking great,” one comment read.

“You look so beautiful and fresh,” someone else wrote.

“So beautiful absolutely stunning you could be a model bonnie,” a third Instagram user said.

“You look amazing,” a fourth added.

Bonnie Chapman Opened Up About Her Weight Loss in a Candid Video

Back in April 2024, Chapman posted an Instagram video explaining that she gained quite a bit of weight after the death of her mother. Beth Chapman died in 2019 after being diagnosed with throat cancer, per The New York Times. She was just 51 years old.

Years later, Bonnie Chapman decided it was time she did something to live a healthier lifestyle. On November 1, she took to Instagram to share a candid video about her weight loss journey.

“I probably have not weighed this much since I was prepubescent. I am really proud of how I got here,” she said. She explained that she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which has made losing weight incredibly difficult for her.

Chapman went on to say that she changed her diet to aid in her weight loss.

“I’ve been eating healthier along with having the Tirzepatide, which has helped me process food a little bit slower, so I stay full longer,” she explained. “And here I am, ten months later, I am so in love with the results. I am able to look at myself in the mirror and feel so proud of where I’ve gotten,” she added.

Chapman confirmed that she’s at her goal weight.

READ NEXT: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Candid About ‘Freedom’ Post-Divorce