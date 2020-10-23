BootayBag on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Elly Gheno took her women’s underwear subscription service, Bootaybag, to ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get one of the sharks to invest in her company.

Gheno pitched her product to sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest shark Kendra Scott, founder and CEO of Kendra Scott Jewelry.

According to the episode synopsis, Gheno “tries to show the Sharks the upside of investing in her women’s undergarment subscription service.”

Here’s what you should know about BootayBag:

1. The Founder Came Up With the Idea After Receiving Cosmetics Subscription Boxes

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsv03ahCbb/

According to All Shark Tank Products, Gheno thought of the idea for BootayBag after she’d received her monthly cosmetics subscription box and realized that she didn’t need any more cosmetics.

At the time, she wished that there were products that she actually needed in that subscription box, and one thing that she really needed was new, stylish, affordable underwear.

The next day, she started BootayBag.

2. BootayBag is a Subscription Service for Underwear

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGh_nMVAKAi/

BootayBag is a subscription box service that aims at being useful for all subscribers, and the process to sign up and get a box is simple.

First, you just go to the BootayBag website, choose your size and style preferences, and then you’ll receive underwear at your door once a month.

Unlike other subscription boxes, subscribers to BootayBox are able to fully customize their box before they receive it, meaning there are no surprises when they receive the underwear in the mail that month.

3. BootayBag Donates to the Melanoma Foundation

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFk1nbGh7Vl/

According to Gheno’s LinkedIn page, each time the hashtag #undermatters is used on social media, BootayBag donates one dollar to the Melanoma Foundation.

“Raising awareness that everyone has their own battle, but that does not mean you have to fight alone,” her biography reads. “Be BOLD and join us in bringing out the beauty in booty once more!”

The company also donates a portion of its profits with every sale to a different charity each month, according to the website.

4. Gheno Says She’s Had to Grow Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable in Business

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE7otXRJ4rP/

In an interview with Create + Cultivate, Gheno opened up about what it was like to open a business and went in-depth about the process behind the creation of BootayBag. In the interview, when asked about her biggest learning curve, the entrepreneur said that she has had to become comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“A big moment for me was learning to never let myself get too comfortable,” she told the site. “I now enjoy being uncomfortable because I know this is how I grow and where positive change comes.”

She said that when she feels as if she understands things and has things figured out, that usually ends up not being the case.

“Reality settles in and all of a sudden everything I thought I knew is wrong and it’s a whole new perspective,” she added. “I almost fear the comfort level because I know something is around the corner.”

5. The Brand Aims to Fix the Problem of Lack of Affordability in Underwear for Women

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDsBtisnbAp/

Buying underwear can be expensive, and BootayBag aims to fix that for subscribers.

“The idea behind the brand was to fix the lack of affordability and convenience in the underwear shopping process,” the website reads. “You know, that ‘real life s***’ us women shouldn’t have to deal with. The point is: We get you.”

The price of the subscription starts at two pairs a month for $15, and there are optional add-ons starting at $10 for bralettes. The BootayBag ships free anywhere in the United States.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Gheno can score an investor for her company.

