Brake Free on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Henry Li and Alex Arkhangelskiy took their innovative product, Brake Free to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

Brake Free is a smart LED brake light for motorcycle helmets. The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec.

According to the episode description, the “two safety-oriented engineers from Littleton, Colorado, take the Sharks for a ride as they share their product designed to boost visibility while navigating the streets.

Here’s what you should know about Brake Free on Shark Tank:

1. The Company Was Founded by Motorcycle Riders

According to the company website, the product was designed by people who are passionate about motorcycles.

“We are a team of riders with a passion for motorcycles,” the website reads. “We wanted to share our love for the sport by creating beautiful and highly functional products for our fellow riders.”

They aim to make driving a motorcycle safer for those who like to travel that way.

2. The LED Lights Are Designed for High Visibility

In order to keep riders safe, the company has installed LED lights on the back of helmets. They’ve been working on the prototypes for over five years.

“We began building our first prototype in April 2014,” the website reads. “The idea was simple. Find a way to improve rider visibility with a product the rider would be proud to wear.”

The problem they aimed to solve was that riders have a smaller visual footprint than cars; they also have much less visibility than the cars around them.

3. The Lights Fit on Any Helmet

According to the company website, the Brake Free Lights are designed to fit on any motorcycle helmet.

“We designed Brake Free to fit on the helmets you already own, so you don’t need to buy a new helmet,” the website reads, adding that they won’t judge anyone who wants to go out and buy another helmet.

“We built it to be visually stunning, yet functional,” it adds. “We packed it with 100 ultra-bright LEDs and designed it to have a large visual footprint.”

4. The Lights Are Wireless & Detect Brake Light Activation

In order to work as an additional brake light, the Brake Free lights activate when the brake lights would. They are also completely wireless and removable.

“Our wireless brake detection technology uses a combination of gyrometer and accelerometers with our powerful and patented brake detection algorithm that can detect any time you’re slowing down: braking, engine braking, or downshifting,” the website claims.

Brake Free weighs about 7 ounces and works with any vehicle, electric skateboard, e-scooter, bicycle, snowmobile, and more.

5. The Brake Free Light is Available to Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the wireless Brake Free light is available to purchase online and is $169.99. There is also the option to add protection plans for up to three years.

Each of the orders comes with the Brake Free unit, a Brake Free helmet mount, a Brake Free Micro USB charging cable, a quick start guide, installation template, and an alcohol wipe.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneurs can get a deal from one of the Sharks.

