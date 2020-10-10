Brandi Redmond’s Mother-in-Law Dies in Car Crash, Daughter Injured

Brandi Redmond, star of the Real Housewives of Dallas, revealed that her mother-in-law Jill Marie Redmond was killed in a car crash. Her 9-year-old daughter Brinkley was in the car at the time and although she survived, Redmond hinted that she’d been injured but provided no additional details.

Redmond posted the news on Instagram on Saturday, sharing family photographs and writing, “My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best…so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.”

Redmond added the message to a repost from her sisters-in-law, who wrote that Jill Marie Redmond died in a “tragic car accident” hours before. No additional details were provided about the accident, except that their niece, Brinkley, was in the car with her. The tribute reads in part, “She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies.”

Brinkley Had Just Celebrated Her 9th Birthday a Week Before the Car Crash

Redmond’s previous post on Instagram came a week before the latest news. She took to social media to celebrate her daughter Brinkley’s ninth birthday, writing, “Happy 9th Birthday @brinkley__redmond You are my sunshine. I love you so so so much and can’t believe 9 years have already gone by. Thank you for your sweet gentle soul that loves life to the fullest. You are EVERYTHING and I am so blessed to call you my daughter. Hope today and everyday is filled with love laughter and blessings.”

Redmond has three children with her husband Bryan, their 11-year-old daughter Brooklyn, Brinkley and a 2-year-old son named Bruin.

Redmond’s sisters-in-law, Lauren, Megan and Kristen, described their mother as “a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY.” They finished their post with an emotional message to their friends and followers: “In our mom’s honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always. We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness.”

A 5th Season of ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Is Set to Return in Early 2021

According to Real Housewives Franchise, the Real Housewives of Dallas is set to return for its fifth season in January 2021, cast member Kary Brittingham revealed on Instagram. Brittingham said, “January. Beginning of January it’s going to be apparently.”

Redmond, who was the subject of rumors about her possible exit from the show, is set to return for the fifth season, Reality Blurb reported. According to the outlet, Redmond checked herself into a wellness center earlier this year.

Redmond’s costar Stephanie Hollman confirmed the news about Redmond’s stint at the wellness center, writing on Twitter in January of this year, “Yes, she has checked in to a therapeutic healing center. I am sending her lots of love and prayers during this time of reflection and healing- I hope you can join me in that! We should all spread more love through social media.”

