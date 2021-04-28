Brandon Scott & Jeanne Covey on ‘My 600 Lb Life’: Where Are They Now?

Brandon Scott and Jeanne Covey are back on an all-new episode of My 600 Lb Life: Where Are They Now?.

When Jeanne last drove to Houston to seek help from Dr. Now, she weighed over 700 pounds and had a sore on her leg. The doctor kept her in the hospital, where she was treated for her infection and lost a number of pounds on a controlled diet.

After the passing of Jeanne’s father, however, things got off track in regards to her weight and she stopped seeing Dr. Now. Will Jeanne return to him in the hopes of shedding the pounds?

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeanne Lives Alone At Home

At the top of the episode, Jeanne is living alone at home while her mother goes in for surgery. Jeanne admits she is lonely and struggling to keep up with things at home.

She says while she is lonely, she thinks her father’s death may have had some positive outcomes in the long run. She learned, after his passing, that he was cheating on her mother, which made her regret allowing him to reenter her life.

“I’m glad he’s gone,” she outright admits during the episode. “I think with him gone and me getting healthy and my mom getting healthy, we’re gonna have a chance at a brand new start.”

Jeanne’s mother, Barbara’s, health, certainly has made things harder for Jeanne. In reference to Barbara, Dr. Now states during the episode, “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen this level of neglect for a person’s own health.”

During the episode, Dr. Now puts his foot down, stating that both Barbara and Jeanne need to make their weight a priority if they want to have a chance at a new start.

When she eventually returns to Dr. Now, Jeanne is told how high-risk the surgery she desires is, and that it is impossible to perform that surgery unless she reaches a lower weight.

“Either you do this, or don’t,” Dr. Now says to Jeanne, who subsequently breaks down in tears.

Now, as everyone has told her, things are left in Jeanne’s hands.

Brandon Visits Dr. Now

When Brandon visits Dr. Now early on in his episode, he learns that he has gained over forty pounds.

He states, “I feel like I’m doing everything right. It’s shocking to me.”

Dr. Now says that regardless of what he thinks, Brandon truly is eating too much. “Your weight is like a bank account. You can never guess how much money you have until you check the balance,” he says.

Brandon is receptive to what Dr. Now says, and vows to continue working on his emotional and physical weaknesses to improve his health.

“When I come back, I’m gonna blow your socks off,” Brandon promises Dr. Now. And what does Dr. Now think? He says that if Brandon continues with his therapy, he believes he can achieve his goals.

Ultimately, Brandon reveals that his goal is to propose to his girlfriend, Taylor, but he says he’s only going to be able to propose if he hits his goal weight.

Will he do that? Will Brandon live up to his own, and Dr. Now’s, expectations?

My 600 Lb Life: Where Are They Now airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT.

