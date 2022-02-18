Familiar Bravo Star Joins New Below Deck Spin-Off

The “Below Deck” universe is expanding once more, to the excitement of fans, with a new Australian spinoff debuting in a month. “Below Deck Down Under” is set to premiere on Peacock on March 17, 2022, and it will feature the return of a fan-favorite cast member from “Below Deck Mediterranean,” Aesha Scott.

Scott appeared on “Below Deck Med” for season 4 and the second half of season 5 as a second stewardess and was known as the always-happy, confident stew with a love of adventure. She shared the news that she would be joining the cast as chief stew for the first time, writing on Instagram, “THE DAY IS FINALLY HEEEEEERE!!!!!!!! I am soooo so excited to officially let you guys know that I’ll be your CHIEF STEW for the brand new series BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER!!!!!!”

She added, “Such a gorgeous location, awesome crew, and a fabulous season. You have all been so supportive of my time as Second Stew, I would love for you to all follow along the next stage of my journey and see what I can do as Chief Stew.”

It Appears as Though Scott Will Be Facing Some Challenges This Season

The show’s description on Bravo explained:

Set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia, the Peacock Original series Below Deck Down Under explores the complex, often explosive dynamics of the crew and a rotating group of demanding charter guests on M/Y Thalassa.

However, while Scott is remembered on “Below Deck Med” as a confident and happy stew, it seems as though she will face some challenges as chief stew. Bravo’s description for the season indicates that Scott will encounter some issues with the chef from the get-go and she’ll “[learn] the hard way that not everyone on her team will be motivated by her friend-first work mentality.”

Several “Below Deck” stars commented on Scott’s announcement and shared their excitement for her new challenge. Hannah Ferrier wrote, “Congratulations my little ray of sunshine! So proud of you.” Julia d’Albert Pusey wrote, “You little GEM you!! Well done babe! I can’t wait to watch you boss it as a chief! YAY!!!” Christine “Bugsy” Drake and Malia White were some of the other “Below Deck” stars who shared their love and support.

“Below Deck Down Under” was filmed in Whitsundays, a series of Australian islands, and will stream exclusively on Peacock, with the first three episodes available on its premiere date of March 17. Of course, a “Below Deck” spinoff wouldn’t be complete without some crew drama and the trailer for this series promises just that.

The captain for “Below Deck Down Under,” the youngest yet, Captain Jason Chambers, is immediately referred to as “hot” by his crew. It appears as though Chef Ryan McKeown will have some conflict with Scott as the trailer shows the chef responding poorly to a question about how many yachts he’s worked on. “I don’t know how many vacuums have you pushed,” he replies. “You stick to vacuums, I’ll stick to cooking.”

It looks like the chef will also clash with the captain, as the trailer hinted at Captain Chambers telling McKeown, “I don’t want your attitude. If you wanna bring it up three decibels I’ll bring it up even four.”

