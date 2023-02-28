Captain Sandy Yawn Replacing Captain Lee ‘Crushed His Ego,’ Co-Star Says

One of the big headlines of “Below Deck” season 10 was the show’s longtime captain, Captain Lee Rosbach, getting replaced a few episodes in by Captain Sandy Yawn from “Below Deck Mediterranean” and Aesha Scott has just shared that she thought Rosbach’s ego was likely “crushed” by that.

Scott commented on the captain switch during her appearance on “Behind the Velvet Rope” and said the twist on the show was “epic” but that she “kinda felt for Lee in a way.”

She explained, “I was like, ‘this will kill him.’ Like I think he’s such an old-school salty sea dog, I think the fact that a younger woman captain is coming in to take over I just feel like that would have crushed his ego and I knew that walking off there he would have been swearing under his breath… I feel like that would really affect him.”

Scott laughed that Rosbach was “Probably gutted” when he found out Yawn would be the one replacing him. She said he probably wasn’t happy about it but that he “kind of did it to himself” by deciding to appear on the show even knowing that he wasn’t in top physical shape.

Aesha Scott Said Captain Lee Rosbach Probably Shouldn’t Have Returned at All for ‘Below Deck’ Season 10

Scott expanded more on that opinion while speaking with podcast host David Yontef. She explained that she really likes Rosbach but she feels as though he should have perhaps not done the season at all.

The “Below Deck Down Under” chief stew pointed out that Rosbach, 73, is getting older and he was having trouble walking from the beginning of the season. She said it might have been better to “leave on a high” instead of having to exit the season like he did, which was “probably quite embarrassing to him.”

Scott also shared that ego aside, there might have been some safety issues with Rosbach at the helm, and said that if something had happened, he might have had trouble rushing out of his cabin to respond.

Aesha Scott Will Be Back on the Screen for ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Along With Captain Jason Chambers

Scott confirmed in the same interview that she’d be back for season 2 of “Below Deck Down Under” along with the season 1 captain Jason Chambers. She also teased that it was a much better season and that she felt a lot more comfortable as the chief stew this time around.

Chambers also hinted at the Australian spinoff’s second season while speaking to Hannah Ferrier on her podcast, “Dear Reality, You’re Effed,” saying the crew received “a lot more curveballs” this season.

He also said he and Scott did really well after having built a strong foundation in season 1, and it would be interesting to see the drama of the season play out. There is no release date yet for season 2 of “Below Deck Down Under,” which saw its first season premiere on Peacock on March 17, 2022.

