Aesha Scott Shaded by Below Deck Star With Kate Chastain Photo

The newest “Below Deck” spinoff is set to premiere this week and fans hoping that it will deliver some fresh drama are in luck because social media is already hinting there may be discord among some cast members.

The first three episodes of “Below Deck Down Under” will drop on Peacock on March 17 and it looks as though the season will see some tension between chief stewardess Aesha Scott and chef Ryan McKeown, if the chef’s social media is any indication.

Everything went down after one of the stewardesses, Tumi Mhlongo, posted a photo on social media of the four women on the cast: Brittini Burton, Magda Ziomek and Scott. She posted the photo on International Women’s Day and captioned it, “There’s NO LIMIT to what WE as women can accomplish. Love you crazies.”

McKeown shared the photo on his Instagram but replaced Scott’s face with Kate Chastain’s, captioning the shot “Dream Team.” Here is the original photo:

The screenshot of McKeown’s Instagram Story was saved and shared on the Below Deck Uncensored Facebook group:

The Preview Hinted That There Will Be Drama Between Scott and McKeown

The preview for the upcoming spinoff showed that there will be some tension between chef McKeown and Scott, who was a fan-favorite on “Below Deck Mediterranean.” In the trailer for the show, there is a voice-over that sounds like McKeown telling Scott, “I’m a stickler for time” and the chief stew replies, “You’re on a yacht, can’t be a stickler for time.”

Later, viewers see McKeown telling Scott, “I’m gonna be arrogant cause people like that gotta learn.” She then asks him, “But how many yachts have you actually worked on?” The question clearly rubbed the chef the wrong way as he tells her, “I don’t know, how many vacuums have you pushed? How many f****** frying pans did you flip? You stick to vacuums, I’ll stick to cooking.”

“Below Deck Down Under” was filmed in the Australian islands known as Whitsundays and will air on Peacock.

The Season Will See New Cast Members & Charter Guests Explore Picturesque Islands & the Great Barrier Reef

According to the show’s description on Bravo, “Below Deck Down Under” will be “set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia.” The crew, working on the superyacht M/Y Thalassa, will see the return of fan-favorite Scott, this time as the chief stew, and a host of new crew members.

The captain is the youngest in the “Below Deck” franchise yet, Captain Jason Chambers. Joining Chambers, Scott and chef McKeown are stewardesses Mhlongo and Ziomek, both of whom were pictured in the Instagram photo above. Rounding out the cast are the deck crew: bosun Jamie Sayed and deckhands Burton, Culver Bradbury and Ben Crawley.

Bravo teased a “boatload of problems” ahead when “the Chef immediately falls out of sync with the Chief Stew.” The drama will also follow the deck crew as the bosun will struggle with a team member, Bravo wrote. “Between charters, the yachties blow off steam by taking full advantage of Australia’s world-renowned nightlife, where drama, surprising flirtations, and wild adventures heat up their well-deserved nights off,” the description concludes.

