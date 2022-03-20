Aesha Scott Opens Up on Relationship With Bravo Star

Aesha Scott is back on our screens now thanks to a new “Below Deck” spinoff, “Below Deck Down Under,” but fans might remember her past appearance on “Below Deck Mediterranean” and her boatmance with Jack Stirrup.

In light of her return to the hit franchise, Scott opened up about her on-board relationship with the British deckhand. As fans might remember, after filming of “Below Deck Med” season 4 ended, Scott and Stirrup’s budding relationship soon came to a halt once he returned to the U.K. and rekindled things with his ex-girlfriend.

While Scott revealed on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in 2020 that she was “pissed off at him” initially, she recently told Page Six that she has no regrets about their brief relationship.

Scott Said Stirrup Apologized for What Went Down But Added That the 2 Don’t Talk Anymore

Scott shared that after season 4 of “Below Deck Med” when “[Stirrup] went off back to his ex-girlfriend or whatever, he called me and he really apologized,” according to Page Six. However, she said the two haven’t spoken in a long time since then. She explained:

I literally haven’t spoken to him in like a year and a half or something but it’s definitely not negative. I don’t like to hold grudges and kind of keep a negative energy in my space. If someone is sorry and I feel like they’re genuine, I’m going to forgive them and move on.

Despite that, she doesn’t “see the need” in having Stirrup in her life as a friend, especially as both of them are in relationships with other people. While Stirrup is now married to the woman that he rekindled a relationship with after season 4 and the two have a child together, Scott is also happily dating her boyfriend Scotty Dobbo.

Stirrup Is Married & Has a Child While Scott Has Been Dating Her Boyfriend Since 2020

After “Below Deck Med” season 4, Stirrup got back together with his ex, Kelly Hidge, and the two are now married and have a child, who will be turning two years old in April 2022. Scott, on the other hand, began dating Dobbo publicly in the summer of 2020.

The two have known each other since high school, Page Six reported, and she told the publication that the two want to get married and start a family eventually, although they’re in no rush. “We really want to get married and have some kids. We talk about that all the time and spending our life together. But it’s one of those things where we’re not in any rush. We’re just so happy and we’re in such a good place … I’m really sentimental and I love to enjoy each separate phase.”

She also said that the two didn’t really struggle with the long-distance relationship while she was away filming “Below Deck Down Under.” “We do find it easier than a lot of other couples because right from the start, I was back living in New Zealand when he first reached out and I flew over to go and see him” in Colorado, she told the outlet. She added:

It’s never the best but it’s something that we’re really used to. We just have so much trust for each other. It’s not like you’re just sitting there worrying or wondering what they’re doing. It’s just this nice feeling of missing [him].

