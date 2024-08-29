Alexis Bellino & John Janssen Engaged After Less Than 1 Year of Dating

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino is engaged to John Janssen. The season 18 Friend of the Housewives shared the news, and a first look at her ring, in an August 28 Instagram post.

“On Cloud 9 🎉 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️, celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you,” Bellino captioned her post. “Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together with our kids. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”

According to Bellino in the RHOC premiere, “November 18 [2023] is the day that John Janssen walked into my life.” Bellino was already in talks to return to RHOC by then, eventually joining in a supporting role after getting together with her co-star Shannon Beador’s ex.

Bellino finished her Instagram caption with a bible verse, writing, “1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. #giftfrommymom.”

John Janssen Proposed on a Surprise Anniversary Trip

Bellino shared more photos and videos from the couple’s 9-month anniversary trip to the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in an August 29 post. “My boo surprised me [with the trip],” Bellino said in one video from the post where she showed off her hotel room.

While Bellino was thrilled with the trip, she did note that the proposal took her completely by surprise, as there were some elements of it that she would have changed had she known in advance. “Our 9 month anniversary was already perfection but became even more perfect when @johnwjanssen proposed last night!!! My hair was frizzy, my nails are NOT DONE!!!! And my outfit was sub par. BUT the moment was pure perfection. In the most exclusive, secluded, intimate, loving, moment. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

Comments have been turned off on all of Bellino’s recent posts, including both proposal posts.

Alexis Bellino Reunited With Ex-Husband Jim Bellino

Days before Janssen put a ring on it, Alexis spent time with her ex-husband Jim Bellino as they dropped their oldest son, James, off for his first year of college.

“Yesterday was such an indescribable feeling. Proud yet sad. Excited for him, yet in disbelief he’s leaving the nest. Energetic, yet want to hold him in my lap and rest like we did 18 yrs ago. Happy, yet a huge lump in my throat all day. And SO SO proud of him. Take your wings and fly baby boy. I love you to the moon and back and you are forever my baby, even 6’5″ tall. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” Alexis wrote in the caption of an August 23 Instagram post.

Alexis previously opened up about how it’s been co-parenting with Jim after their 2018 split when she made a guest appearance on RHOC season 14. “It’s good. I love the relationship that I see between Jim and the kids. Divorce sucks, it’s not easy, I think it’s almost harder than death. It is a death, actually, the death of a 14-year marriage. I think in life when you’re with someone you can grow apart or grow together, and we grew apart,” Alexis said of her former marriage.

