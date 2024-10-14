Bravo Star’s Ex Says She Is Masterful at Getting Sympathy She Doesn’t Deserve

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Alexis Bellino and her fiance, John Janssen shared their thoughts about Shannon Beador.

During a joint October 11 US Weekly interview with Janssen, Bellino, who returned to the series for season 18 after an 11-year absence, was encouraged to share if she was empathetic towards Beador. As fans are aware, Janssen dated Beador for over three years.

Bellino suggested she did not have much empathy for Beador. She also implied she would have liked to have been viewed in a more empathetic light during RHOC season 18. Bellino referenced she began filming the show’s 18th season just months after her mother, Penelope, died.

“Does anyone have empathy for me? What about me? I had to be on a show, just lost my mom, wasn’t eating, wasn’t sleeping, was barely getting out of bed, filmed a show and still put on my big girl panties to film with his ex-girlfriend, which is just as hard. So I’m tired of hearing about that. I have sympathy for her, but at the same time, it’s like I had to do a really freaking hard job, and I got beat down the entire season,” said Bellino during the Us Weekly interview.

Janssen interjected that he believed fans’ sympathy for Beador is undeserved.

“I probably shouldn’t say this but Shannon is masterful at eliciting sympathy that she doesn’t deserve. And I know I’ll take heat from that but it’s the truth,” said Janssen while speaking to Us Weekly.

Alexis Bellino Said She Had a ‘Rough Season’ Following Her RHOC Return

While speaking to Us Weekly, Bellino said she had a “rough season” during season 18. She suggested she believed she would have been better received by fans.

Janssen also said that “the hate has been overwhelming.” He suggested he believed fans dislike him and Bellino because of claims made by Beador.

“All of the hate is based off of things that aren’t true. And me having no voice has been very difficult. And then Alexis feels the responsibility to try and help me. Then she gets criticized for that. So it’s a tough, no win deal,” said Janssen.

During a September 2024 interview with Page Six, Bellino said she understood why fans have expressed dislike for her. According to Bellino, RHOC viewers did not see everything she filmed for the show’s 18th season.

“I understand why so any people dislike me right now, because I would too if I was watching myself. But it’s not the truth. And there was so much not shown, as a friend of, it’s really hard when you are really having a full-cast member storyline and you’re having this much being shown. And a lot left out that would be crucial for the audience to actually like me,” said Bellino in the September 2024 interview.

Shannon Beador Opened up About Her Legal Issues

Entertainment Tonight reported that Janssen “is suing [Beador] for $75K he claims he loaned her for a face lift and other expenses.” Beador spoke about Janssen’s lawsuit in an August 2024 interview with the publication.

“I offered him the full amount because I know legal fees will surpass [$75K]. He said, no, because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement, which is industry standard in any settlement case. So, is it about money? Because if it was, you would have taken the money that you allege that I took from you. In addition, he has added a fraud component to the case, which is that I intentionally took money from him and that includes punitive damages,” said Beador to Entertainment Tonight.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Beador responded to comments Janssen made about their relationship during a September 2024 interview on former Bravo producer, Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King.” During the interview with King, Janssen compared his relationship with Beador to “fail[ing] at everything.”

In the Entertainment Tonight interview, Beador said she found Janssen’s comment humorous. She also confirmed they did not have the easiest relationship.

“When he and I would argue, which was often, he would ghost me. I think the longest was 10 days. So yes, I would verbalize my hurt. And we did argue all the time,” said Beador to Entertainment Tonight.