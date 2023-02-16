‘Below Deck’ Star Shares Thoughts on Working With ‘Rude’ Captain Sandy Yawn

The 12th episode of “Below Deck” season 10, titled “The Fish Stinks From the Head,” saw things come to a head between Captain Sandy Yawn and the interior crew, namely Alissa Humber and Fraser Olender.

Yawn confronted Humber about her attitude and the manner of her responses to the captain, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger as she called Humber up to the bridge. After the episode aired, the second stew gave her insight into working with Captain Sandy, who stepped into the role after Captain Lee Rosbach had to leave the yacht.

“Sandy with the interior crew was interesting,” Humber told E! News. “I never got a good feel for Sandy, unfortunately.” She said she felt the need to defend Olender when Yawn criticized the interior’s work, explaining, “It sucks to get critiques over and over and over with nothing positive really happening. You don’t say ‘good job’ to one team when there’s other separate departments. It’s rude.”

Humber shared that Yawn is more integrated with the deck team and leads them directly, whereas with the interior crew, “she just sits down at the dinner table and says this isn’t good enough.”

Alissa Humber Said She Wasn’t Happy With How Captain Sandy Yawn Managed the Situation With Camille Lamb

Humber also addressed what happened between her and Camille Lamb, the deck/stew who was fired by Yawn earlier in the season, and said she felt as though Yawn didn’t treat the two women the same. “I felt like she really got down to Camille’s level and talked with her, sat with her, ate with her, had comfortable conversations with her,” Humber told E! News.

She explained that Yawn and Lamb spoke several times but that when she tried to “reach out” to the captain, she got “shut down” and her “worries were dismissed.” Humber also pointed out that Yawn never approached her after Lamb’s firing to see how she was dealing with the situation, but the captain gave deckhand Ben Willoughby a comforting hug. “I never felt any of that,” she shared. “It definitely led to some isolation and some hurt.”

Humber said she’d also made it clear to her co-stars that her mental health was “drained” and she was emotionally exhausted by the situation with Lamb but that the captain never checked on her. “I can admit I was a little bit of a mess, but we all go through our quarter-life crisis,” she concluded. “I’m not ashamed of mine.”

The 12th Episode Ended With Captain Sandy Yawn Calling Alissa Humber Into the Bridge to Possibly Fire Her

“Below Deck” got heated during the February 13 episode as Yawn and Humber clashed over the second stew’s attitude toward the captain. Captain Sandy mentioned that she didn’t like Humber’s tone of voice when responding to the captain and also said she could hear Humber complaining about her management.

Humber had accused Yawn of showing preferential treatment to the deck crew and revealed in her confessional interviews that she wanted to defend her chief stew Olender.

Things came to a head when Yawn confronted Humber for not stepping up to help the rest of the interior crew finish their tasks and Humber spoke back to the captain. When discussing the matter in the bridge, Humber addressed the captain simply as “Sandy” and Yawn said that was the final mark of disrespect. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Yawn called Humber back to the bridge.

