Below Deck Star Opens Up About Health Struggles

Alli Dore, who starred in season 2 of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” has opened up about her weight loss journey and health issues that she had following the birth of her son River.

The third stewardess posted a video describing her diet and weight loss so far, explaining in the caption that she had “postpartum health issues” and “a year of sleep deprivation.”

Her co-star and fellow mother Dani Soares commented on the video her support and wrote that Dore is “beautiful either way but way to go girl.”

Alli Dore Explained That She Gained a Lot of Weight After Giving Birth & Developed an Autoimmune Disease

In her video, Dore explained that while she didn’t gain a lot of weight in her pregnancy and avoided the major cravings that other expecting mothers can get, she gained a lot of weight after she gave birth. “I had quite a lot of health issues and I developed an autoimmune disease that affected my metabolism,” she shared. The “Below Deck” stew added that she was also very tired all the time due to lack of sleep.

Dore clarified that she wasn’t encouraging diet culture but that she wanted to share what worked for her as she said her self-esteem was really affected by gaining so much weight every week. She also said that with her lack of sleep and difficult schedule as a mother, she was having trouble keeping up with her fitness.

The former Bravo star gave a bit more information about her health issues in some replies to commenters on the video and revealed that she had problems with her thyroid. “My thyroid was under active and at a dangerously low level of hormones and your thyroid affects your metabolism directly,” she revealed. “I also had very low iron and I have discovered so heart problems which was absolutely not pregnancy related so don’t panic about that (it’s hereditary).”

Alli Dore Opened Up About Her Son’s Birth in August 2021 & the Complicated Situation That Followed

Dore became a mother in 2021, first announcing her pregnancy while “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 2 was airing in June 2021. She gave birth on August 26, 2021, announcing on Instagram, “we welcomed our little baby boy River George Thompson into the world. He’s come a little prematurely but is doing better every day. We are so proud of our strong little man.”

She shared that they had a few difficult weeks with “challenges” in the lead-up to River’s birth and said she was so grateful for her partner Benny Thompson. “Proud of our little family and counting the days until River gets to come home,” she wrote. Dore later opened up that it was so difficult to be separated from her baby for days immediately after his birth as doctors had been worried that she had COVID-19, although she turned out to be negative.

“It was another level of cruel,” she revealed on her Pita Party Instagram with Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares. “Separating the three of us, I had barely met River,” she said, explaining that Thompson was also prevented from seeing their son. “A premature baby, not breathing on his own. He’s separated from his mother. And they sent Benny home to isolate at home.” She said she felt very guilty about it and will “probably gonna carry [this guilt] for the rest of my life. That I wasn’t there for his first moments in life.”

