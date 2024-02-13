‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Teases Future Wedding With Co-Star

Ally Lewber opened up about her future wedding with James Kennedy.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars began dating in early 2022, just one month after Kennedy’s engagement to Leviss ended. They’ve since moved in together and have talked about marriage, Lewber confirmed in a February 2024 interview with The U.S. Sun.

Still, the astrologist admitted that she flip-flops on what she wants regarding a wedding. “Some days I want to have it in Italy, a huge, classic, wedding, I want a swing band. Then other days I’m like, the courthouse would be fine,” she said. “I literally change my mind all the time.”

While Lewber said there’s “no rush” for nuptials because she was never the type to dream about her wedding, she joked that it will be Kennedy who will be a “groomzilla” once they do get engaged.

James Kennedy Said He Wants To Marry Ally Lewber

Lewber and Kennedy have talked about marriage in the past. At a “Watch What Happens Live” taping during the BravoCon fan fest in November 2023, host Andy Cohen asked the couple how likely they were to get married “on a scale of one to 10.”

“I’m going to say a hard 10,” Lewber replied.

“Absolutely 10 out of 10, a million out of 10,” Kennedy agreed.

After Cohen noted that they were in Las Vegas where chapels are open 24/7, Kennedy noted that his parents actually wed in Sin City years ago. “My mom and dad got married in a chapel in Vegas,” he said. “Mom and Dad actually got married and George Michael was the witness.”

Cohen promised that if Lewber and Kennedy wanted to get married in a Vegas chapel, he would be their witness.

James Kennedy Proposed to Raquel Leviss on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & Viewers Later Saw Their Engagement Party

“Vanderpump Rules” fans previously saw Kennedy propose to his ex, Raquel Leviss, with an elaborate, five-figure Coachella-themed proposal, dubbed “Rachella.” The pricey proposal was partly funded by Leviss’ future lover, Tom Sandoval.

Unlike Lewber, who said she never thought about being a bride when she was a kid, Leviss said it was something she’d always dreamed of. “I had this Pinterest board way back in middle school,” Leviss told E! News in 2021. “So, it’s definitely been something that I’ve thought about, but I feel like my style kind of changes every five years. But I want it to be super magical.”

But the couple split shortly after their engagement party aired on “Vanderpump Rules” in 2021.

Kennedy hinted that he will do something over the-top for Lewber when the time is right. “We’re always talking about fun fantasies in the future, stuff like that,” he told The Messenger in January 2024, according to Reality Tea. “I want to do it up big and special for Ally and when we choose to do that … You know, I would marry her tonight! I’ll marry her tonight! But, like, what’s the rush? What’s the bloody rush?”

If Lewber and Kennedy do get engaged and wed on camera, it will be the fifth VPR wedding captured by Bravo’s cameras.

“Vanderpump Rules” fans previously saw Scheana Shay’s wedding to Mike Shay, and later, to her second husband, Brock Davies, play out on the Bravo reality show. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s on-camera nuptials were officiated by Lisa Vanderpump, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Kentucky wedding was shown during their final season on the Bravo reality show in 2019.

