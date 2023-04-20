Fans React to Unexpected ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Whistleblower

The “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal just had another twist.

In March 2023, it was discovered that “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime partner Ariana Madix with her close friend Raquel Leviss. But more than six months before that, suspicions were raised by an unlikely cast member—and it was someone that no one saw coming.

On the season 10 episode “Mistress in Distress,” James Kennedy’s new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, was the first person to notice Sandoval and Leviss’ inappropriate behavior.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ally Lewber Questioned Tom Sandoval’s Late-Night Outing With Raquel Leviss

Lewber began dating Kennedy in early 2022, just one month after his engagement to Leviss ended. On the 10th season of the Bravo reality show, Lewber shared multiple scenes with her boyfriend’s ex as Leviss attempted to give her advice on dating the DJ. Lewber initially seemed to take the one-on-one conversations with Leviss in stride, then later complained to Kennedy about repeatedly being cornered by the former pageant queen.

But in the “Mistress in Distress” episode, which was filmed in August 2022, Lewber appeared to have her eye on Leviss after spotting her with Sandoval at a bar in West Hollywood – without Sandoval’s then-girlfriend, Madix anywhere in sight.

“I saw Sandoval and Raquel dancing together at The Abbey after [James Kennedy’s] See You Next Tuesday [DJ set],” Lewber said in a confessional on the April 19, 2023 episode.

Lewber later told her boyfriend she thought the sighting was odd. “I thought it was kind of weird,” she told Kennedy. “It was like 1 a.m., and we were like, ‘Where’s Ariana?'”

In the confessional, Lewber added, “I personally wouldn’t be comfortable with it, I guess, to have my boyfriend out at 1 a.m. with girls, but everyone’s different.”

Kennedy admitted that he had noticed how much Leviss was hanging out with “the Toms, both of them,” in reference to Sandoval and his best friend Tom Schwartz. “So yeah, best of buds these days,” he cracked, before telling Lewber not to put too much thought into the sight of Sandoval with Leviss.

But on social media, fans praised Lewber for noticing the intimate moment. One Twitter user described Lewber being the one to “accidentally kick off the downfall of Raquel” as “iconic,” and others declared that she “earned her air time this season” with this smoking gun.

“Ally sniffed out Sandoval and Raquel before anyone,” one viewer tweeted.

“This show is full of twists. Who would have thought Ally would be the one to catch this affair,” another fan wrote on Reddit.

“Wait, what? Raquel was dancing with Sandoval late at night and Ally thought it was suspicious. Ally’s spidey senses were right and James gets a big ‘F’!” another tweeted.

“Not all heroes wear capes 🙌 Ally out here doing the lords work,” another commenter cracked.

Lala Kent Also Had Her Suspicions About Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Early On

In the “Mistress in Distress” episode, Lala Kent called out Leviss for being a “mistress,” but it was in regards to her make-out session with Oliver Saunders, the married son of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais. Leviss claimed she didn’t know Saunders was married when she went out with him.

But on the April 12, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent revealed that her radar was actually up regarding Leviss and Sandoval as far back as the summer of 2022. After host Andy Cohen asked Kent when her “level of suspicion” was raised, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder revealed, “I want to say in August.”

Kent also revealed that Leviss always “seemed like someone who moved in a way” that she didn’t trust. “It was my mother who said ‘Be careful with this one, she moves like a snake,’” Kent added. “That was in 2017.”

