Bravo Star Shaded for ‘Disgusting’ Behavior at BravoCon

A “Summer House” star was called out in Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s BravoCon recap episode of their “Reasonably Shady” podcast for some “disgusting” behavior at the fan event.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” stars’ podcast didn’t name the Bravo star in the episode, but Dixon later revealed when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” that it was Amanda Batula, prompting the “Summer House” star to respond.

As Bryant and Dixon began their recap of the weekend on their podcast, Bryant explained that everyone’s feet hurt from walking and standing around the Javits Center in heels. She said, “Nine times out of 10 I had slippers on from the Gansevoort [Hotel] that I stole … I’m just wearing my slippers, talking to the fans with my slippers on.”

Bryant then explained that she saw “one of those ‘Summer House’ girls” and she was “walking around barefoot and walked into the bathroom.” Both Bryant and Dixon commented that it was “so disgusting” because there’s “so much urine and dirt on those floors.” Dixon repeated again, “That is so gross.”

Robyn Dixon Appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ & Told Fans That the Barefoot ‘Summer House’ Star at BravoCon Was Amanda Batula

On October 30, Dixon appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and one of the questions she received from fans was about Bryant’s podcast comments. Someone asked which cast member from “Summer House” was barefoot at BravoCon, to which Cohen also asked who it was but added that, “it’s not a big deal.”

Both Dixon and her fellow WWHL guest Jemele Hill said it was a big deal because it was “disgusting” and “so nasty.” Dixon pointed out how dirty bathroom floors are. She then revealed, “It was Amanda… sorry.”

Amanda Batula Responded to the Call-Out in a Couple of Instagram Comments, Including One That Fans Said Was Shady

WE ARE SO GLAD THAT ROBYN DIXON IS HERE RIGHT NOW! 🧡 Catch the #RHOP OG on #WWHL tonight at 10PM ET! pic.twitter.com/YeLfUgo3pk — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 31, 2022

Batula responded to getting called out on the Queens of Bravo Instagram page, which shared the WWHL clip. “Was trying to raise awareness for my new charity, homeless not shoeless,” Batula wrote, in reference to RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley’s involvement with charity Homeless Not Toothless.

One person wrote in the comments that Batula was getting called out on WWHL just a few days after she called out her co-star Lindsay Hubbard on WWHL. On October 27, Batula appeared on Cohen’s show and said Hubbard was the rudest to fans among their cast. Hubbard clapped back by sharing tons of photos of herself interacting with fans on her Instagram Story.

In response to that comment, Batula appeared to shade Hubbard further by writing, “should I start posting photos of me wearing shoes to try to convince everyone it’s not true?” Despite her reply, Batula was called out by many fans on social media for the “gross” move, with one person calling it “so wrong.” She was also criticized for apparently continuing to shade Hubbard in her reply.

