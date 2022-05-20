Bravo Star Defends His Wife After She’s Attacked Online For Reunion Comment

Kyle Cooke defended his wife after comments she made backstage during the “Summer House” reunion made it to air. During the second part of the Bravo reunion show, Cooke’s wife, Amanda Batula, was caught talking about Carl Radke and his girlfriend, Lindsay Hubbard, and fans were not happy about it.

Radke is the VP of Sales for Cooke’s beverage company, Loverboy, and he also officiated Cooke and Batula’s wedding in September 2021. He has been dating his “Summer House” co-star Hubbard since fall 2021 as well.

As the “Summer House” cast gathered offstage for a break during the reunion filming, Batula, who still had her mic on, was heard saying “Carl works for us” about Radke. She added that he is a friend and has been “an important part” of her and Cooke’s life for “so long.” After Paige DeSorbo said Radke is “an a**hole,” Batula noted he has “been tainted by Lindsay.”

Kyle Cooke Defended His Wife Against Haters on Social Media

Following the “Summer House” reunion episode, the Bravo_and_Cocktails Instagram account posted about the hot mic moment with the caption “When Amanda said ‘he works for us’ about Carl…not the Amanda we see on TV.”

It didn’t take long for Cooke to pop into the comment section to defend his wife.

“I just gave this an account a follow so I could point out that this was taken out of context.” Cooke wrote. “Believe it or not, social media can actually be a catalyst for some falling outs and makes it harder for our show to remain true to its concept: it’s about a group of friends. Amanda was reminding Paige that Carl is a big part of our lives. The ridicule and hate has gotten out of hand.”

Hubbard replied to Cooke’s comment to remind him that his wife said, “But he’s tainted by Lindsay.”

The Bravo_and_Cocktails account responded to Cooke with: “It was said. Was surprising to hear and certainly out of character but let’s not blame social media. We didn’t make it up. It was said.”

“Regardless of the context…she meant what she said. Carl works FOR us, not WITH us,” another fan added.

On Twitter, several fans questioned Batula’s use of the word “us,” with some recalling that she previously claimed she had no stake in Loverboy. Others wanted to know what the graphic designer actually does for the company.

“Amanda saying Carl ‘works for us’ is all you need to know about her. Should’ve gotten that prenup Kyle,” one commenter tweeted.

“Carl is Amanda’s employee? I hope you think more of him than that,” another wrote on Instagram.

Other “Summer House” fans told Cooke to take off his “husband glasses” and look at the clip from a fan’s point of view.

“I don’t understand why you sit back silently while your entitled wife and her immature friends attack some of your closest, oldest friends? Carl, Lindsay, and Danielle have supported you 24/7/365,” a viewer wrote to Cooke.

‘Stop, for once tell @amandabatula to own up to her rude ways,” another wrote. “She was caught on the hot mic!! … Amanda was BEYOND rude and disrespectful — it will be hard to come back from.“

Others thought Batula’s remarks were being overblown.

“Was she wrong? Is he not on their payroll? She also prefaced it with kind things about him personally,” one fan wrote.

“I think this is blown out of proportion. He in fact does work for them. He’s not a business owner … she isn’t either but since she’s married to the owner I guess it’s grey area,” another chimed in.

Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Have Been on the Road Promoting Loverboy

As “Summer House” fans have seen, Cooke and Radke were best friends for years before they started working together. According to his LinkedIn page, Radke has been the Vice President of Sales for Loverboy since October 2020 after previously working in sales business development for the company. In February 2021, he talked to Dan’s Papers about the popular hard tea brand and his devotion to the company.

“We really feel like we built a premium and better-for-you alcohol brand,” Radke said at the time. “We’d like to be in every store throughout the U.S. … I think moving forward, I’d really like to brand internationally, but we’re also a lifestyle brand and we’ve got some really amazing merchandise. I think we can align ourselves with some really cool partnerships down the line.”

“The world is our oyster,” he added.

As the drama about him being referred to as Cooke and Batula’s employee played out on social media, Radke posted on his Instagram story to share that he and Hubbard were in Chicago for events for Loverboy. The Loverboy VP of Sales attended a pair of meet and greets and took his love to a baseball game at Wrigley Field while they were in the city.

