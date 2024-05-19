‘Summer House’ Star Shuts Down Comments About Chemistry With Her Co-Star

Amanda Batula set the record straight on her relationship with her “Summer House” co-star Jesse Solomon.

During a May 16, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Batula expressed frustration over fan speculation that she is attracted to Solomon. Batula has been married to Kyle Cooke since 2021.

On WWHL, a fan wrote in to ask Batula, “Your chemistry with Jesse is hotter than it is with your husband. It definitely seems like you’re attracted to him. So, were you intentionally flirting with him last summer?”

Batula noted that fans say the same thing about her every season. “Can I say I feel like every season everyone’s like, ‘Oh, Amanda likes this person, Amanda likes that person, like these people are good together,’” she replied. “I think I’m just a very friendly flirty harmless person. I love Jesse. Not like that.”

Amanda Batula Previously Addressed the Speculation

Solomon has posted flirty social media comments to Batula. Fans noticed a flirty exchange between the two in the comments section to an Instagram photo Batula shared in April. The photo showed Batula dressed up for a “Summer House” Italian dinner party.

“I hope your future kid doesn’t get bullied for having the hottest mom,” Solomon commented on Batula’s photo.

“Jesse stop flirting with me”, Batula commented back. “*prints out and frames comment*,” she added.

In another post, Solomon also commented that Batula is a “MILF in training,” In the comments section to a bikini post Batula shared, Solomon wrote, “Just gassing up my queen again 😍🧎‍➡️.”

On May 15, Batula posted a TikTok video after a commenter wrote, “Not the trending search being Jesse Solomon” on Batula’s TikTok page.

“You guys are out of control,” Batula said. “This is what you’ve done to the search bar on my videos now. Enough! It’s never going to happen,” she added as she smirked and sipped a drink through a straw.

She posted a final TikTok in which she screamed, “I’m married!” She captioned the clip with, “This is the last you’ll all hear from me on this topic.”

Kyle Cooke Called Out Jesse Solomon For Flirting With Paige DeSorbo & Amanda Batula Was Upset

When Solomon first joined “Summer House” as a new cast member, he got flirty with Paige DeSorbo even though she has been in a committed relationship with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover for two years. Batula’s husband, Kyle Cooke, later confronted Solomon to ask him, “Do you want to rethink how hard you were hitting on her the first couple weekends?”

Solomon replied, “Am I supposed to only hit on the single girls?”

Batula later became upset when he found out her husband had questioned Solomon about his behavior. “I’m so pissed at Kyle right now,” she told Desorbo in another scene. “Kyle clearly does not think before he speaks. Just, like, put some thought behind your words and don’t just say things. You don’t always have to say something.”

During a guest spot on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cooke was asked if he regretted calling out Solomon. “I don’t regret it,” the Loverboy founder replied. “Look, I don’t regret it only because Amanda said last week it was, I was just doing my job. What I think she was implying was like I was asking the question that everybody was kind of thinking/ And I thought it’d be a great way to kind of address it and then move on right on the onset. I never really understood why Amanda was so worked up. It’s still a mystery.”

During his own appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Solomon was asked, “Besides Paige, which lady tickled your fancy the most right off the bat?”

“Am I only supposed to talk about the single ones?” he asked. “Amanda is amazing.”

