Married Bravo Star Responds to Breakup Rumors

“Summer House” star Amanda Batula and her husband, Kyle Cooke, are addressing rumors about their relationship.

In a joint October 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, at their castmate, Lindsay Hubbard‘s baby shower, Batula and Cooke acknowledged that fans often speculate about their relationship, as reported by Reality Blurb. Batula said, however, that she and Cooke are still together.

“It’s the same old schtick with us. Nothing’s new. I feel like everyone would know if something truly was going on. I don’t think we’ve ever been able to keep anything a secret,” said Batula during the Entertainment Tonight interview.

Batula also noted that she is often seen not wearing her wedding ring, which has led to more fan speculation.

“The main thing is that I am normally seen without my wedding ring on. I forgot to put it on again today. It’s not intentional. I just forget. But it means nothing. I promise you … Everyone knows I’m married,” said Batula.

Cooke also said, “When there’s not a show airing, I feel like people read between lines that don’t exist.”

Amanda Batula Opened up About How She Has Been Affected by Kyle Cooke’s Past Infidelity in April 2024

Cooke revealed to Batula that he cheated on her during “Summer House” season 4, which aired in March 2019. While speaking to Us Weekly in April 2024, Batula said she is still affected by her husband’s past infidelity. She explained that she often receives messages from fans who remind her of Cooke’s actions.

“People think that I can’t let go of the cheating thing. But I get comments and DMs at least once a week reminding me that Kyle cheated on me. So it’s like, how can I let that go if no one else is able to let it go either?” said Batula to Us Weekly.

She also said she knows some fans think negatively of her and Cooke’s relationship.

“Everyone rooting against us, making bets on when we’ll get divorced, and how long we’ll be together. And how he deserves better or I deserve better. Like, seeing that all the time makes you question your relationship,” said Batula during the Us Weekly interview.

Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke Shared if They Are Ready to Have Children

During their joint October 2024 Entertainment Tonight interview, Batula and Cooke, who wed in 2021, said they do not want to become parents just yet.

“We’re booked and busy. No plans for kids yet. We know we want them eventually. But I feel like we have so much going on right now,” said Batula to Entertainment Tonight.

Batula and Cooke also shared they were excited for Hubbard to become a mother. Batula said that they entire cast of “Summer House” “felt protective of Lindsey” while filming the show’s upcoming 9th season “because she’s pregnant.” In addition, Cooke said he was proud of how Hubbard and her ex-fiance, Carl Radke, were able to interact with each other, less than a year after their break up, during the production of season 9.

“I have to give both Carl and Lindsey props and respect because they handled it really well. I think that was once of the most unnatural things for us to be in,” said Cooke.

Lindsey Hubbard Opened up About Welcoming a Child Soon

In a November 2024 Entertainment Tonight interview, Hubbard opened up about how she is feeling about welcoming a baby girl soon.

“It’s exciting. I’m nervous,” said Hubbard to the publication.

She also reminded fans that her “life’s goal is to become a mother and have a family.”

Hubbard also shared details about telling her boyfriend, Turner Kufe, that she was pregnant after only three months of dating. She said the situation “was shocking for both of us.” She also shared that they are taking their time in their relationship.

“I’m not thinking about marriage,” said Hubbard to the publication.